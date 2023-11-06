EA FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions
Best of the best from Week 8!
The EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions look promising again - a lot of goals and some strong performances on the pitch. The list of contenders is therefore quite long, including Doku, Banza, Persson, Zawada, Wright, Hegerberg, Tadić, Zaha, Marmoush, Bayo, Silva, Asano and Grimaldo. Kane would also be a safe candidate with his hat trick, but since he was there last week it is very unlikely that he will make it to TOTW 8. You can find out below which players can still make it.
FC 24 Team of the Week 8 predictions
In the subsequent FC 24 Team of the Week 8 Predictions, we will show you the candidates who have stood out through their performance in the last few days and are therefore worthy candidates for Team of the Week 8. We'll find out whether and which predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA introduces the official team.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono
|FC Barcelona
|Jérémy Doku
|Manchester City
|Simon Banza
|Sporting Braga
|Joakim Persson
|IK Sirius Fotboll
|Harry Kane
|FC Bayern München
|Oskar Zawada
|Wellington Phoenix
|Haji Wright
|Coventry City
|Artem Dovbyk
|FC Girona
|Ada Hegerberg
|Olympique Lyon
|Dušan Tadić
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|Wilfried Zaha
|Galatasaray Istanbul
|Ante Budimir
|CA Osasuna
|Chuba Akpom
|Ajax Amsterdam
|Juan Camilo Hernández
|Columbus Crew
|Omar Marmoush
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Mohamed Bayo
|LOSC Lille
|Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Gerard Moreno
|FC Villarreal
|Alassane Plea
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Marcus Edwards
|Sporting CP
|Kasper Dolberg
|RSC Anderlecht
|Leroy Sané
|FC Bayern München
|Steven Berghuis
|Ajax Amsterdam
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Miguel de la Fuente
|CD Leganés
|Puado
|Espanyol Barcelona
|Takuma Asano
|Vfl Bochum
|Sammie Szmodics
|Blackburn Rovers
|Robert Žulj
|LASK
|Alexandr Golovin
|AS Monaco
|Oihan Sancet Tirapu
|Athletic Bilbao
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Hakan Çalhanoğlu
|Inter Mailand
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Vincenzo Grifo
|SC Freiburg
|Leandro Barreiro Martins
|1. FSV Mainz 05
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Grimaldo
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Bartłomiej Wdowik
|Jagiellonia Białystok
|Cote
|Sporting Gijón
|Francisco Sampaio Moura
|FC Famalicao
|Achraf Hakimi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottingham Forest
|Ronald Araujo
|FC Barcelona
|Aymeric Laporte
|Al-Nassr
|Dayot Upamecano
|FC Bayern München
|Manuel Akanji
|Manchester City
|Nathan Aké
|Manchester City
|Niamh Charles
|FC Chelsea
|Daniel Muñoz
|KRC Genk
|Mathías Olivera
|US Salernitana
|Juan Miranda González
|Betis Sevilla
|Marcus Sandberg
|Ham-Kam
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|FC Barcelona
|Marco Silvestri
|Udinese Calcio
That's it for our TOTW 8 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.