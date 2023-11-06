EA FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions

The EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions look promising again - a lot of goals and some strong performances on the pitch. The list of contenders is therefore quite long, including Doku, Banza, Persson, Zawada, Wright, Hegerberg, Tadić, Zaha, Marmoush, Bayo, Silva, Asano and Grimaldo. Kane would also be a safe candidate with his hat trick, but since he was there last week it is very unlikely that he will make it to TOTW 8. You can find out below which players can still make it.

FC 24 Team of the Week 8 predictions

Image credit: EA/Eurogamer

In the subsequent FC 24 Team of the Week 8 Predictions, we will show you the candidates who have stood out through their performance in the last few days and are therefore worthy candidates for Team of the Week 8. We'll find out whether and which predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA introduces the official team.

Strikers

Player Team Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono FC Barcelona Jérémy Doku Manchester City Simon Banza Sporting Braga Joakim Persson IK Sirius Fotboll Harry Kane FC Bayern München Oskar Zawada Wellington Phoenix Haji Wright Coventry City Artem Dovbyk FC Girona Ada Hegerberg Olympique Lyon Dušan Tadić Fenerbahce Istanbul Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray Istanbul Ante Budimir CA Osasuna Chuba Akpom Ajax Amsterdam Juan Camilo Hernández Columbus Crew Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt Mohamed Bayo LOSC Lille Ronaldo Al-Nassr Gerard Moreno FC Villarreal Alassane Plea Borussia Mönchengladbach Marcus Edwards Sporting CP Kasper Dolberg RSC Anderlecht Leroy Sané FC Bayern München Steven Berghuis Ajax Amsterdam

Midfielders

Player Team Bernardo Silva Manchester City Miguel de la Fuente CD Leganés Puado Espanyol Barcelona Takuma Asano Vfl Bochum Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers Robert Žulj LASK Alexandr Golovin AS Monaco Oihan Sancet Tirapu Athletic Bilbao Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Florian Wirtz Bayer 04 Leverkusen Hakan Çalhanoğlu Inter Mailand Phil Foden Manchester City Vincenzo Grifo SC Freiburg Leandro Barreiro Martins 1. FSV Mainz 05

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Grimaldo Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bartłomiej Wdowik Jagiellonia Białystok Cote Sporting Gijón Francisco Sampaio Moura FC Famalicao Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Harry Toffolo Nottingham Forest Ronald Araujo FC Barcelona Aymeric Laporte Al-Nassr Dayot Upamecano FC Bayern München Manuel Akanji Manchester City Nathan Aké Manchester City Niamh Charles FC Chelsea Daniel Muñoz KRC Genk Mathías Olivera US Salernitana Juan Miranda González Betis Sevilla Marcus Sandberg Ham-Kam Marc-André ter Stegen FC Barcelona Marco Silvestri Udinese Calcio

That's it for our TOTW 8 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.