If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions

Best of the best from Week 8!

Team of the Week 8 Predictions
Image credit: EA/Eurogamer
Markus Hensel avatar
Guide by Markus Hensel Contributor
Published on

The EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 8 Predictions look promising again - a lot of goals and some strong performances on the pitch. The list of contenders is therefore quite long, including Doku, Banza, Persson, Zawada, Wright, Hegerberg, Tadić, Zaha, Marmoush, Bayo, Silva, Asano and Grimaldo. Kane would also be a safe candidate with his hat trick, but since he was there last week it is very unlikely that he will make it to TOTW 8. You can find out below which players can still make it.

FC 24 Team of the Week 8 predictions

Team of the Week 8 Predictions
Image credit: EA/Eurogamer

In the subsequent FC 24 Team of the Week 8 Predictions, we will show you the candidates who have stood out through their performance in the last few days and are therefore worthy candidates for Team of the Week 8. We'll find out whether and which predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA introduces the official team.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Salma Celeste Paralluelo AyingonoFC Barcelona
Jérémy DokuManchester City
Simon BanzaSporting Braga
Joakim PerssonIK Sirius Fotboll
Harry KaneFC Bayern München
Oskar ZawadaWellington Phoenix
Haji WrightCoventry City
Artem DovbykFC Girona
Ada HegerbergOlympique Lyon
Dušan TadićFenerbahce Istanbul
Wilfried ZahaGalatasaray Istanbul
Ante BudimirCA Osasuna
Chuba AkpomAjax Amsterdam
Juan Camilo HernándezColumbus Crew
Omar MarmoushEintracht Frankfurt
Mohamed BayoLOSC Lille
RonaldoAl-Nassr
Gerard MorenoFC Villarreal
Alassane PleaBorussia Mönchengladbach
Marcus EdwardsSporting CP
Kasper DolbergRSC Anderlecht
Leroy SanéFC Bayern München
Steven BerghuisAjax Amsterdam

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Bernardo SilvaManchester City
Miguel de la FuenteCD Leganés
PuadoEspanyol Barcelona
Takuma AsanoVfl Bochum
Sammie SzmodicsBlackburn Rovers
Robert ŽuljLASK
Alexandr GolovinAS Monaco
Oihan Sancet TirapuAthletic Bilbao
Bruno FernandesManchester United
Florian WirtzBayer 04 Leverkusen
Hakan ÇalhanoğluInter Mailand
Phil FodenManchester City
Vincenzo GrifoSC Freiburg
Leandro Barreiro Martins1. FSV Mainz 05

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
GrimaldoBayer 04 Leverkusen
Bartłomiej WdowikJagiellonia Białystok
CoteSporting Gijón
Francisco Sampaio MouraFC Famalicao
Achraf HakimiParis Saint-Germain
Harry ToffoloNottingham Forest
Ronald AraujoFC Barcelona
Aymeric LaporteAl-Nassr
Dayot UpamecanoFC Bayern München
Manuel AkanjiManchester City
Nathan AkéManchester City
Niamh CharlesFC Chelsea
Daniel MuñozKRC Genk
Mathías OliveraUS Salernitana
Juan Miranda GonzálezBetis Sevilla
Marcus SandbergHam-Kam
Marc-André ter StegenFC Barcelona
Marco SilvestriUdinese Calcio

That's it for our TOTW 8 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Markus Hensel avatar

Markus Hensel

Contributor

Comments