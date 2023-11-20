EA FC 24 TOTW 10 Predictions

The Team of the Week 10 cards for EA Sports FC 24 are out soon, and this time around men's players will get improved Ultimate Team ratings based on their performances for their country, not their club. The latest men's international break is almost over, and there are a few standout players that could be getting new and upgraded TOTW cards. The highest rated card in Team of the Week 10 could belong to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, who put in one of the best individual performances in the international break. The mesmerising forward scored four goals in Egypt's 6-0 thrashing of Djibouti last week.

Salah already has an overall 89 rated card, and if the 31-year-old gets an upgraded rating for TOTW 10 it could mark the fourth week in a row that EA has released a new 90+ card for Team of the Week. Besides Salah, EPL fans could also see the familiar face of Romelu Lukaku pop up in the TOTW 10 squad. The former Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United striker also scored four goals as Belgium hammered Azerbaijan in their most recent Euro 2024 qualifier.

While men's football has been on an international break, women's club football has rumbled on. And there are a number of players who could be getting new TOTW cards after dazzling on the pitch, including Chelsea and England starlet Lauren James. The 22-year-old, who became a breakout star in the Lionesses' incredible World Cup campaign this year, scored a hat-trick as the Blues stunned Liverpool 5-1 in the WSL over the weekend. It was James's first WSL hat-trick, and ensured Emma Hayes's side topped the table ahead of their London rivals Arsenal.

FC 24 Team of the Week 10 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 10 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the men's international fixtures and women's club games that have taken place in the past week. The best performing players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Mohamed Salah Liverpool Romelu Lukaku Roma Kylian Mbappé PSG Lauren James Chelsea Ayase Ueda Feyenoord Jamie Maclaren Melbourne City Karim Konate RB Salzburg Lukas Haraslin Sparta Prague Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Luis Diaz Liverpool Lindsey Thomas Juventus Martin Braithwaite Espanyol Patson Daka Leicester City Teemu Pukki Minnesota United

Midfielders

Player Team Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Federico Chiesa Juventus Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Hamed Traore Bournemouth Gerson Rodrigues Sivasspor Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad Seko Fofana Al Nassr Lovro Majer Wolfsburg Nicolò Barella Inter Milan

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Jonathan Clauss Marseille Antonee Robinson Fulham Joao Cancelo Barcelona Ronald Araujo Barcelona Philipp Lienhart Freiburg Michael Murillo Marseille Robin Le Normand Real Sociedad Matteo Darmian Inter Milan Stefan de Vrij Inter Milan Marcus Holmgren Pedersen Sassuolo David Alaba Real Madrid Janina Leitzig Leicester City Etrit Berisha Empoli

That's it for our TOTW 10 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.