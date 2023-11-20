Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

EA FC 24 TOTW 10 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 10.

A selection of Ultimate Team cards that could feature in EA FC 24 TOTW 10.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The Team of the Week 10 cards for EA Sports FC 24 are out soon, and this time around men's players will get improved Ultimate Team ratings based on their performances for their country, not their club. The latest men's international break is almost over, and there are a few standout players that could be getting new and upgraded TOTW cards. The highest rated card in Team of the Week 10 could belong to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, who put in one of the best individual performances in the international break. The mesmerising forward scored four goals in Egypt's 6-0 thrashing of Djibouti last week.

Salah already has an overall 89 rated card, and if the 31-year-old gets an upgraded rating for TOTW 10 it could mark the fourth week in a row that EA has released a new 90+ card for Team of the Week. Besides Salah, EPL fans could also see the familiar face of Romelu Lukaku pop up in the TOTW 10 squad. The former Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United striker also scored four goals as Belgium hammered Azerbaijan in their most recent Euro 2024 qualifier.

While men's football has been on an international break, women's club football has rumbled on. And there are a number of players who could be getting new TOTW cards after dazzling on the pitch, including Chelsea and England starlet Lauren James. The 22-year-old, who became a breakout star in the Lionesses' incredible World Cup campaign this year, scored a hat-trick as the Blues stunned Liverpool 5-1 in the WSL over the weekend. It was James's first WSL hat-trick, and ensured Emma Hayes's side topped the table ahead of their London rivals Arsenal.

FC 24 Team of the Week 10 predictions

Cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 10 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 10 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the men's international fixtures and women's club games that have taken place in the past week. The best performing players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
Romelu LukakuRoma
Kylian MbappéPSG
Lauren JamesChelsea
Ayase UedaFeyenoord
Jamie MaclarenMelbourne City
Karim KonateRB Salzburg
Lukas HaraslinSparta Prague
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli
Luis DiazLiverpool
Lindsey ThomasJuventus
Martin BraithwaiteEspanyol
Patson DakaLeicester City
Teemu PukkiMinnesota United

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Kingsley ComanBayern Munich
Federico ChiesaJuventus
Dominik SzoboszlaiLiverpool
Hamed TraoreBournemouth
Gerson RodriguesSivasspor
Aitana BonmatíBarcelona
Mikel OyarzabalReal Sociedad
Seko FofanaAl Nassr
Lovro MajerWolfsburg
Nicolò BarellaInter Milan

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Jonathan ClaussMarseille
Antonee RobinsonFulham
Joao CanceloBarcelona
Ronald AraujoBarcelona
Philipp LienhartFreiburg
Michael MurilloMarseille
Robin Le NormandReal Sociedad
Matteo DarmianInter Milan
Stefan de VrijInter Milan
Marcus Holmgren PedersenSassuolo
David AlabaReal Madrid
Janina LeitzigLeicester City
Etrit BerishaEmpoli

That's it for our TOTW 10 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

