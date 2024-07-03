EA delisting three more older Battlefield games later this month

EA has announced it'll be removing three more older Battlefield games from sale later this month, with their online services shutting down this November.

Specifically, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline (released in 2011, 2013, and 2015 respectively) will all be delisted from digital storefronts on Wednesday, 31st July. From this point onward, it'll no longer be possible to purchase the games or their corresponding DLC.

Additionally, online components for all three titles will no longer be available from 7th November this year. EA notes, however, their single-player modes will remain accessible.

The publisher also stresses today's announcement applies to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions only. Battlefield 3 will still be available for play on PC, while Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will remain available for play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

EA hasn't stated why it's "sunsetting" these particular titles, but an accompanying FAQ says it usually takes these decisions "for legal reasons, or because players are asking for resources elsewhere". It adds, "There comes a time in every game's lifecycle when it makes sense for us to remove it from online stores."

Today's news follows EA's decision to remove Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2 from sale last year - a move it said it was making so it could "shift [its] focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences."