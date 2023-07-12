Best Prime Day monitor deals 2023 - Day 2
All the top offers on gaming monitors, from budget to high-end.
If you've got a PC, Xbox Series X or PS5, then you deserve a great monitor too - and whether that's for content creation, gaming or both, there are a ton of great options available right now with Amazon's Prime Day sale having now entered in Day 2. We've rounded up the best deals on monitors from 1080p to 4K resolution, including ultrawides, so you can find the monitor of your dreams at a reasonable price.
Choosing the best gaming monitor for you can take a little bit of research, but in general we recommend something that fits nicely with your PC or console of choice. For example, low to mid-range PCs are best off with a 1080p or 1440p screen to ensure playable frame-rates, while higher-end rigs and PS5 or Series X consoles suit a 4K screen. As well as resolution, specs like refresh rate and screen type can impact your experience, so we'll add some advice where appropriate to help guide your choices.
We've tested hundreds of monitors over the years, so trust us to pick out the best options available!
|
Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
More DF-approved Prime Day deals
|Prime Day PC gaming deals
|Prime Day gaming laptop deals
|Prime Day 4K TV deals
|Prime Day SSD deals
Best Prime Day 1080p monitor deals
UK deals
Koorui 24-inch 165Hz VA monitor - £102 (was £170)
With incredible specs for the price, this is a top budget option for PC or Xbox Series S with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.
Acer Nitro KG272Mbmiipx 27-inch 165Hz VA monitor - £120 (was £165)
Great specs for a low price, on a slightly bigger screen
LG 27MP60GP-B 27-inch 75Hz IPS monitor - £109 (was £170)
A more affordable option from a reputable brand, offering the excellent combo of a 27-inch screen and a vibrant IPS panel, although watch out for its 75Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 165Hz IPS monitor - £171 (was £220)
More of an expensive Full HD panel, but it brings the benefits of a 165Hz refresh rate, as well as a bigger screen and a great all-round IPS panel.
Koorui 24-inch 1080p 75Hz VA monitor - £85 (was £106)
1080p 75Hz isn't the best spec for gaming, but at sub-£100 this is a decent deal.
US deals
Koorui 24-inch 1080p 144Hz VA monitor - $110 (was $140)
This slightly-discounted Koorui model comes with a 1080p 144Hz spec that is well-suited for esports gaming on a budget.
Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch FHD 144Hz VA monitor - $165 (was $230)
A similarly specced choice from a bigger name brand, offering you snappy inputs on a smaller screen.
Asus VP228QG - $79 (was $104)
More of an affordable, office based choice which could be handy as a second screen.
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz VA monitor - $90 (was $105)
A curved FHD choice that's got an awful lot of reviews, and surely over 18,000 people can't be wrong, can they?
AOC C27G2Z 24-inch 240Hz monitor - $160 (was $200)
A smaller curved screen, but one with a refresh rate that pro players can really take advantage of.
Acer SB272 EBI 27-inch 1080p 100Hz monitor - $120 (was $170)
If you prefer a larger screen, this 27-inch 1080p 100Hz option is good for the money.
Best Prime Day 1440p monitor deals
UK deals
Lenovo G27q-30 27-inch 1440p 165Hz VA monitor - £170 (was £250)
The same combo, but with a slightly higher refresh rate, although with a VA panel.
Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor - £252 (was £300)
27 inches and a QHD resolution make for an ideal combo, and this Samsung choice offers it, alongside a 144Hz refresh rate, for a good price.
US deals
LG 27" UltraGear OLED 1440p 240Hz - $850 (was $1000)
I just finished testing this LG OLED and it's incredible, with gorgeous HDR, insane motion handling and all of that OLED goodness. Only issue? To prevent burn-in, the screen is dimmer than many alternatives. Still, outside of bright rooms it's an awesome choice.
Samsung Odyssey G7 27" 1440p 240Hz - $450 (was $700)
I've got one of these monitors at home, and it's great - a 1440p screen gives sufficient clarity for the 27-inch span, while the fast VA panel and 240Hz refresh rate make this ideal for FPS and other fast-paced titles. Wandering the desert at night in Metro Exodus was truly inspirational on this monitor...
Samsung Odyssey G55A 32" 1440p 165Hz - $290 (was $350)
This Odyssey G5 offers a larger 32-inch screen at 1440p 165Hz - for the money I'd go for this!
HP Omen 27q 27" 1440p 165Hz - $200 (was $290)
A cheaper 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor that uses an IPS panel for wider viewing angles, better motion clarity but worse contrast than a VA alternative. Still, great for the price!
MSI G271CQP E2 27" 1440p 170Hz - $180 (was $280)
The cheapest 27-inch 1440p 170Hz monitor we've found, with a curved VA panel - so great contrast, not so great motion handling, best suited for immersive games.
Best Prime Day 4K monitor deals
UK deals
BenQ PD2705U 27-inch IPS 4K monitor - £399 (was £449)
An excellent 4K panel for office use, and for more colour-sensitive work, complete with handy features such as a KVM switch.
Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch IPS 4K monitor - £489 (was £650)
A smaller screen 4K 144Hz panel that should blitz next-gen games consoles and powerful PCs alike
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini LED 4K monitor - £712 (was £900)
A much bigger, Mini LED 4K panel that brings vibrant colours over a big-screen to your next-gen console or PC.
US deals
Sony Inzone M9 4K monitor - $798 (was $900)
Sony's excellent 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that pairs perfectly with a PS5 is down to a much more reasonable price in this early Prime Day deal.
Samsung 32-inch M70B 4K monitor - $280 (was $400)
This monitor/TV offers a 4K 60Hz presentation with smart TV apps - a good option at its reduced price.
Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K 240Hz Mini LED monitor - $1000 (was $1500)
We picked these top-spec monitors for a recent installation in a gaming arena, as they offer an unparalled 4K 240Hz experience with excellent HDR too.
OMEN 27u 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor - $547 (was $700)
This HP monitor offers full PC, PS5 and Series X support at a reasonable price.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini LED monitor - $2000 (was $3500)
It's hard to find more monitor than this - this massive curved 55-inch monitor offers excellent HDR at $1500 off.
Best Prime Day ultrawide monitor deals
UK deals
Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch 3440x1440 175Hz OLED monitor - £690 (was £929)
Use code DAILYMAIL8MON and sign up for the email newsletter for this price. Digital Foundry's best premium ultrawide monitor pick, with the QD-OLED panel providing unparalleled image quality and performance.
Dell S3422DWG 34-inch 3440x1440 144Hz VA monitor - £289 (was £459)
Use code TELEGRAPH5MON and sign up for the email newsletter for this price. A great price for a curved 1440p 144Hz ultrawide of this level of quality from Dell.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 5120x1440 144Hz QLED monitor - £949 (was £1150)
The Odyssey G9 is a positively massive ultrawide monitor, and if you want 49-inches of screen real estate for under £1000, here you go!
Samsung Odyssey G8 34-inch 3440x1440 OLED monitor - £949 (was £1300)
An Alienware AW3423DWF competitor from Samsumg with space-age looks and sublime image quality,
US deals
Dell S3422DWG 34-inch 3440x1440 144Hz ultrawide - $348 (was $500)
This is the best value ultra-wide spec, and Dell produce great monitors - so this deal makes a lot of sense.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 5120x1440 144Hz QLED monitor - $900 (was $1400)
An even bigger ultrawide for those who want 49-inches of screen real estate.
Best Prime Day portable monitor deals
UK deals
Aztine 1080p USB-C portable monitor - £100 (was £150)
This portable monitor is 1080p 60Hz, but at a reasonable price with the voucher applied.
US deals
Arzopa 15.6-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor - $150 (was $190)
An awesome choice for gaming with a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display.
More DF-approved Prime Day deals
|Prime Day PC gaming deals
|Prime Day gaming laptop deals
|Prime Day 4K TV deals
|Prime Day SSD deals
Stay tuned for more deals and be sure to follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter for instant notifications whenever we find a new tech deal.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023 best gaming deals Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Prime Day 2023 best 4K TV deals The best OLED, QLED and budget LED TVs, all approved by Digital Foundry.
- Best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals All the top Day 1 offers on DF-recommended models.
- Prime Day SSD deals 2023 The best Day 1 deals on solid state storage.
- Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023 Shop today's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products.
- Best PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best PS4 Prime Day deals 2023 Find all the best discounts on PS4 games and accessories.
- Best SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and offers.
- Best camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals.