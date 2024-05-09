The Nintendo Switch OLED is back down to £275 at Amazon

If you don't own a Nintendo Switch but want to play those excellent Nintendo exclusives like The Legend of Zelda and Metroid games, then the Switch OLED is the console to get because of its bigger, more vibrant screen.

Thanks to a £35 discount on Amazon UK, the Switch OLED is only £275 at the moment, narrowing the price gap between it and the original Switch console, which means you won't be spending much more for that lush OLED screen:

The standard Switch console is up on Amazon for £258.32, so for just £16.63 more you get a 7-inch OLED screen instead of the 6.2-inch LCD display, as well as a wider adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and 64GB of internal storage instead of 32GB.

The last time the White Nintendo Switch OLED had dropped from its regular price of £299 was back at the start of April for three days, and prior to that has rarely gone below £280, so make the most of this £25 discount while it's available.

If you want to get some Switch games for less to start building up your library quickly, you can have a scroll through our best Nintendo Switch game deals guide to see where to get the best Switch games for less.

You can also find discounts on Switch controllers and accessories in our best Nintendo Switch deals page, as well as any new Switch bundles that appear in the future.