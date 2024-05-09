This discounted 32-inch HP Omen monitor with 165Hz refresh rate is ideal for gaming on a budget

Thinking of buying a new gaming monitor? If so, the HP Omen 32q is a great choice and it's on sale right now with a £100 discount at Very - that's £51 cheaper than the current price for the smaller 27q. It's also on sale in the US with $120 off at the HP store.

This QHD gaming monitor has a high refresh rate of 165Hz, a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 31.5-inch IPS display with a 1ms GtG response time. It normally retails for £329.99/$399.99 but is now just £229.99/$279.99. This is fantastic value in terms of price and performance.

HP recently provided a sample of the Omen 27q for review and I'm in the midst of testing it for both gaming and work. It offers nice vibrant colours and surprisingly good brightness for an IPS panel and for its price range.

The 32q features an IPS panel too and HP promises the same low response times and colour accuracy as the 27q. So it's likely you'll experience similar performance but it is not guaranteed.

Although I haven't tested the 32q, I just couldn't resist sharing this deal incase you're in the market for a larger size monitor. Plus who doesn't love getting more bang for your buck?

HP Omen 32q specs Screen size: 32in

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Panel: IPS

Refresh rate: 165Hz/s

Response Time: 1ms GtG

FreeSync Premium certified and G-Sync support

This line of HP Omen monitors offer an understated clean design with slim bezels and a subtle Omen logo on the slightly larger bottom bezel. On the back of the monitor it has the Omen's classic diamond design and a larger Omen logo. Its black square stand is nice and compact and height-adjustable too.

Similar to the 27q, the 32q features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 1.4 display port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This monitor doesn't have RGB lighting, built-in speakers, or a HDMI 2.1 port. There are also no additional USB ports or a USB Type-C port. While these ommissions may be drawbacks for some, I personally haven't found it to be an issue with the 27q as I prefer using external speakers and have enough USB ports elsewhere. I'm also not fussed on having RGB.

If you're looking for a great entry-level monitor for work, casual PC gaming, and even console gaming, this a pretty decent all-rounder and a good deal for under £230.