Save £500 on Apple's larger screen M2 MacBook Air from Amazon right now

Usually, Apple's smaller screen MacBooks are the ones that get discounted, but today's I've spotted a marvellous reduction on Apple's larger screen M2 MacBook Air that's currently available on Amazon. At the moment, it's £1099 from the big online retailer, saving you £500 on its previous list price, which is an excellent price on such a capable laptop.

The M2 processor inside the Air makes for quite an efficient and powerful one. It comes with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and is a powerful option for video editing that outruns even the fastest Intel-based Mac desktops and laptops. M2 represents only a small upgrade over M1, so we wouldn't recommend this for anyone that's already on an M1 machine unless they're really testing the limits already. However, if you're moving from any form of Intel-based MacBook, then you're going to see some beefy performance boosts - it's night and day difference. Take it from me as someone who moved from the last of the Intel-powered MacBook Pros to a larger-screen 16-inch M1 Pro option, and I love it to pieces. This MacBook Air is also fanless, too, meaning it'll be silent even under load

This M2 MacBook Air also comes with the larger 15.6-inch Liquid Retina display that should provide accurate colours as well as an especially vibrant experience. Of course, you're also getting the benefit of a screen that's two inches larger than the other, smaller mode, which makes more of a difference than you might anticipate. Having more screen real estate just gives you more room to work with, and it's a godsend for all kinds of workloads. Theport selection of a pair of USB-Cs and one MagSafe port does leave a little to be desired, though. As someone who was subject to the pain of Apple's minimal options for connectivity in previous times, it is a bit of hassle, but you can find plenty of USB-C dongles for reasonable money these days to offer you better connectivity. As for battery life, Apple says this MacBook Air should last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, giving you good endurance for a couple of working days away from the charger.

As well as offering an M2 processor, this 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM. While usually I'd sneer at 8GB on a computer in 2024, with the efficiency of that M2 chip and macOS in general, it means that this MacBook Air will be suitable for virtually everything apart from 8K video editing, which the vast majority of people won't be needing to do in their daily lives. You also get a 512GB SSD inside, which is sufficient for your programs and a reasonable amount of data (especially compared to 256GB that's usually found on this reduced MacBooks), but we'd recommend getting a fast portable SSD or other external or network-attached storage if you'll be doing video editing or storing large media libraries which you can have quick and easy access to. Of course, you can also use any number of USB drives or external HDDs you may have laying around, but a fast portable SSD will provide quicker access.

If you're after a solid larger-screen MacBook Air with some powerful specs for good money, look no further than this excellent Amazon deal on the 15.3-inch M2 option.