The marvellous NZXT H7 Flow is down to £89 from Computer Orbit right now

NZXT cases have often impressed in recent months, with the likes of the H6 Flow and H9 Flow gaining top marks from Will and myself in separate instances. They also offer a range of other well-priced, aesthetically pleasing options, which includes this excellent H7 Flow, a mid-tower case that looks good and offers convenient extras to make building easier. It's available from Computer Orbit for £50 off its list price at the moment, bringing it down to £89.

This deal is on the white model, which seems to be the trendier choice. The H7 Flow certainly fits that description too, with pretty but functional internals including a pair of dedicated Quiet Airflow fans to help cooling and to keep air moving - there's one in the back as an exhaust, and the other in the middle at the front. The front panel is also perforated for better airflow overall. Front I/O is a little on the modest side, with a pair of USB-A ports, and one each of a USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you'll be plugging in most of your components and peripherals into your monitor, or into the back ports on your motherboard.

The H7 Flow is also simply a larger H5 Flow, meaning it comes with the same creature comforts for cable management with wider cable channels and built-in hooks and straps to help keep cables together and where you want them. The vented top panel can support three 120mm fans, or a single 360mm radiator, while you can also fit three 120mm fans in the front, and a single 120mm as an exhaust in the back. This case also supports vertical GPU mounting if you want to be extra trendy.

If you're after a fantastic PC case with lots of space for components and convenient management of cables and fans, this NZXT H7 Flow is a bargain at Computer Orbit.