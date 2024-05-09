This half price Logitech headset is a bargain for PC, Xbox and PlayStation gamers

Lots of great Logitech gaming accessories are on sale at the moment thanks to the Logitech Play Days event with discounts on mice, keyboards and more across different online retailers.

Over on Amazon there's a discount of 50 per cent on one of Logitech's best headsets, the G Pro X, that brings it down to just £59.89:

Back in 2019 this was Logitech's premier headset and was used by lots of Esports players and streamers. Five years on it's still an excellent choice for gamers, and the wireless version of the G Pro X still features on the Digital Foundry list of best gaming headsets.

The G Pro X features next-gen 7.1 surround sound provides greater positional and distance awareness, with 50-mm drivers with a unique hybrid mesh construction that deliver clear and precise sound imaging and improved bass, as well as the option to design your own EQ profiles or use ones made by pro gamers so your sound can suit your needs.

As well as sounding great, the G Pro X will make your voice sound good to others thanks to the Blue VO!CE pro-grade microphone that is completely detachable from the headset if you're travelling or don't need it.

The great thing about the G Pro X is because it uses a 3.5mm input and comes with its own USB sound card, you can use it with any console or PC.

There are some other good Logitech Play Days deals we've covered over the week, including the G915 TKL keyboard for just £100 and this nice G502 X mouse and mouse pad bundle for almost half price.