Diablo Immortal release time in UK, CEST, EDT, PDT and how to pre-load

Diablo Immortal takes the action-packed gameplay of its predecessors and redesigns it for mobile devices.

Depending on where you are in the world, Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2nd or June 3rd.

To help make sure you're playing Diablo Immortal as soon as possible in your time zone, you'll find all of the release times in this guide. There's also info on pre-loading if you plan on playing on PC.

On this page:

Diablo Immortal release time in all time zones

Diablo Immortal will release on June 2nd for the majority of territories. Some areas, like KST and AEST will have to wait until the following day. Here are the release times for every time zone:

June 2nd:

UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1PM (CDT)

1PM (CDT) West Coast US: 10AM (PDT)

10AM (PDT) Brazil: 2pm (BRT)

June 3rd:

Seoul: 2am (KST)

2am (KST) Australia: 3am (AEST)

Global launch map for Diablo Immortal.

As for what to expect from Diablo Immortal - it will be a completely separate entity to its predecessors, meaning players should expect unique gameplay, rewards, and even crossplay. It's been developed from the ground up for mobile devices, but will also have a PC version that has been adjusted slightly to fit the control scheme.

There are six classes to choose from while playing, including Barbarian, Monk, Demon Hunter, Wizard, Crusader and Necromancer.

How to pre-load Diablo Immortal

Not only is Diablo Immortal releasing on mobile devices, it will launch into open beta on PC at the same time. PC players can pre-load the game from battle.net. This will ensure that you can start playing Diablo Immortal as soon as it launches.

Those are the release times for Diablo Immortal on iOS, Android and PC. If anything changes in the runup to launch, we'll be sure to update this page.