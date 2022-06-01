Diablo Immortal has started its global roll-out on iOS and Android devices

Diablo Immortal - Blizzard's free-to-play take on its long-running dungeon crawler series - has started its global roll-out, and is now available to download on iOS and Android devices in certain territories.

First announced at BlizzCon in 2018 - where it was less than warmly received by attendees - Diablo Immortal takes place between the events of Diablo 2 and 3, adapting the classic dungeon crawling formula of its predecessors for mobile devices - which, among other things, means a free-to-play monetisation model based around in-app purchases.

Starting out in the city of Westmarch, players can adopt one of six classes - Barbarian, Wizard, Monk, Crusader, Necromancer, or Demon Hunter - and journey out to explore eight areas along with other adventurers. Blizzard and co-developer NetEase have previously said additional zones, storylines, loot, and classes will be added over time.

Diablo Immortal was initially due to arrive on 2nd June, but, as announced over the weekend, Blizzard has moved its mobile roll-out forward a little to "ensure a smooth launch". As such, the game is now starting to be available via Google Play and the iOS App Store, but the PC open beta won't arrive until tomorrow.

Launch plans do, however, differ by territory. Activision has, for instance, called off Diablo Immortal's launch in Belgium and the Netherlands, due to the countries' laws around loot boxes. Additionally, Asia Pacific regions - including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand - won't see the game until 22nd June.

Diablo Immortal is the first new game from Blizzard in just over six years, following the 2016 launch of the original Overwatch. It's also the first new game the developer has released since it became the focus of an ongoing State of California lawsuit filed last July which called the studio a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women".