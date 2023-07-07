Diablo 4 season 1 gets late July release date, brings new corrupted enemies and gear

Diablo 4's first season will go live on 20th July, with the promise of a new boss battle, questline and gear to get your hands on.

Known as Season of the Malignant, this season will introduce the fittingly named Malignant Monsters. These monsters are described by Blizzard as "decaying abominations" that roam through Sanctuary in a frenzy. They will not hesitate to attack anyone or anything that gets in their way.

A new questline will focus on sorting these new foes out, with Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, helping you on your way. He will train you to "capture the Malignant hearts" that are the source of the monsters' power, and "convert them into build-altering powers".

Diablo IV | Season of the Malignant | Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

"The malignancy that's taken hold of the Burning Hells' armies cannot remain unchecked-you must snuff it out at the source before all of Sanctuary becomes its thrall," Blizzard proclaimed. You can see a trailer for Diablo 4's first season above.

Season of the Malignant will introduce 32 Malignant Hearts across four categories for you to find. In turn, these will offer up "unique bonuses" which will allow you to turn the evil against itself.

"Slaying Partly Corrupted enemies, a type of Malignant Monster, will drop a Malignant Heart. These can be captured by performing a ritual with the Cage of Binding, an item acquired during the Season's Questline," Blizzard explained.

"Partly Corrupted enemies are an unruly sort and won't go down easily. Trying to capture the Heart will cause the Partly Corrupted enemy to be reborn as a Fully Corrupted enemy. If defeated, these amalgamations of rot will drop a version of the Malignant Heart that can be placed into special Infested sockets in your Jewellery in place of a Normal Gem."

Partner with Cormond to discover the source and stop the spread of the Malignant "at all costs". Image Blizzard

In addition to this, you will also be able to search through Diablo 4's new Malignant Tunnels in a bid to find the catalyst of corruption.

It is here you will find Varshan the Consumed, this season's new boss, who you can see in the image below.

They seem friendly... Image Blizzard.

There will also be a range of new gear to add to your inventory when this season goes live - six Unique items to discover, as well as seven "Legendary aspects to earn along the Season Journey".

Be sure to keep an eye out for our Season of the Malignant guides when this season is live. We also have a host of other Diablo 4 guides for you to dive into, while you wait for this new season.

Elsewhere in the news, a Diablo 4 player recently found what appeared to be - initially at least - a giant version of the game's terrifying Butcher enemy.