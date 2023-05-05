Destiny 2's standalone season pass is getting a 20% price hike

Bungie has announced a 20% price increase for Destiny 2's standalone season pass, but the studio says its all-in-one Annual Pass won't be affected by the move.

Destiny 2 first added a battle-pass-style Season Pass as part of its third year of content, back in 2019. Since then, each three-month-long Season Pass has been priced at 1,000 Silver (approximately £9/$10 USD depending on premium currency bundle), making this the first price bump since their introduction.

Bungie's newly announced 20% price increase - which won't affect the Lightfall standard edition season pass or Lightfall and Annual Pass edition - means each new Season Pass will now cost 1,200 Silver. Additionally, Destiny 2's Season Pass + 10 Ranks Bundle will cost 2,200 Silver instead of 2,000.

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion launched to a mixed reception earlier this year.

It's perhaps not a huge change on the face of it, but, given the structure of Destiny 2's premium currency bundles, it does potentially mean much higher up-front costs for players - who'll now need to spend £4.49/$5 on a 500 Silver bundle plus £8.49/$10 on a 1,100 Silver bundle to join a season instead of purchasing two £4.49 bundles as was previously the case.

Bungle didn't offer an explanation for the price increase in its annoucement post, only saying it will be the "new pricing for season passes in Lightfall's year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new season". The studio does, however, say it'll be "evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape."