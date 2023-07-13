How to get Wicked Implement Catalyst and Tier 7 Pressure Trials in Destiny 2 explained
Everything you need to know to unlock the full potential of Wicked Implement.
The Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2 is now available to anyone who has unlocked the Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle.
This Catalyst adds a powerful additional perk to Wicked Implement in Destiny 2. Collecting Stasis shards will now not only refill your magazine, but now overfill it, allowing you to exceed the ammo limit of the gun, ideal for setting you up for extended periods of sustained fire on the forces of darkness.
Acquiring this Catalyst will require you to take on the Pressure Trials of the Deep Dives, a hidden mechanic that makes these encounters more difficult, but adds up to seven levels of Reward Tiers if you are successful.
This guide will detail how to get the Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2, and how to reach Tier 7 in Deep Dives.
On this page:
How to get the Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2
Before you can earn the Wicked Implement Catalyst, you must first earn the weapon itself. As described in our step-by-step guide to unlock Wicked Implement, you will need to catch some exotic fish, find hidden statues on Deep Dives, and take on a challenging secret mission.
Once you’ve done that you are eligible to earn the Catalyst. This is unlocked via a semi-random drop at the end of Deep Dives. How likely it is to drop is tied to your Reward Tier at the completion of Deep Dives. Lower tiers have a lesser chance to earn the Catalyst, while the maximum Tier 7 rank appears to have a 100% chance of giving eligible Guardians the catalyst.
While other tiers have the potential to unlock the Wicked Implement Catalyst, it is not clear if there is a minimum threshold that must be met for it to be available. Anecdotally, several users on reddit claim to have earned the Catalyst as low as Tier 5.
How to reach Tier 7 in Deep Dives in Destiny 2
If you want the Catalyst you’ll need to focus on increasing the Reward Tier, ideally all the way up to Tier 7. Doing that requires understanding how Deep Dives work, how to increase the tiers, and how to use the hidden Pressure Trials to increase those further.
Deep Dives in Destiny 2 are made up of objective based encounters separated by journeys through the depths, with a boss fight at the end. There are three potential encounters in a single Deep Dive.
Every encounter starts by placing an Egregore Resonator. This starts a timer, and the fireteam is given an objective to complete during this time. If the timer reaches zero then that section ends, and the fireteam is teleported to the final boss fight. Defeating the final boss allows the team to open a chest (or two if they have a deep dive key), and collect rewards.
Successfully completing one of the encounters before the timer runs out will allow your fireteam to progress to the next section, which starts a new objective with a fresh timer. It will also increase your Reward Tier by one level. Clearing all three parts preceding the boss fight will raise your team up to a maximum of Reward Tier 3.
In order to reach Reward Tiers greater than 3 your team must take on the optional Pressure Trials. Activating these makes the encounters more difficult by adding additional enemies, and/or a powerful extra boss at the end. These must be completed before the timer runs out, or the team is sent to the final boss of the Deep Dive, unable to increase the Reward Tier further.
To start a Pressure Trial, begin by placing the Egregor Resonator like normal. Now search for a floating orb of light, it will be floating somewhere in the arena. Once found, everyone on the fireteam must interact with it to Invoke Darkness.
Once you do so, Xivu Arath will issue a challenge, and one of two things will happen. Either normal Darkness Blights (large black orbs) will spawn in the air, or Pressured Blights (pools of darkness) will gather on the ground. For regular Blights, approach them and shoot them to destroy them. For Pressurized Blights, stand in them to excise them. Do this quickly, as they disappear after a short while. If you successfully remove the Blights, a message pops up that reads Darkness Invoked. The Pressure Trial has now been activated.
The extra enemies for the Pressure Trials are very challenging and you aren’t given any extra time for the attempt. It’s imperative that your fireteam complete whatever tasks are given quickly, and clearing adds as fast as possible.
If you successfully complete a Pressure Trial your Reward Tier will increase by 2X. Advance to the next encounter, plant the Resonator, and search for another Orb of Light to repeat the process. If you can complete the Pressure Trials in all three encounters your fireteam will reach Reward Tier 7, the maximum tier, and a guaranteed drop of the Wicked Implement Catalyst to any who are eligible.