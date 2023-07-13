How to get Wicked Implement Catalyst and Tier 7 Pressure Trials in Destiny 2 explained

The Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2 is now available to anyone who has unlocked the Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle.

This Catalyst adds a powerful additional perk to Wicked Implement in Destiny 2. Collecting Stasis shards will now not only refill your magazine, but now overfill it, allowing you to exceed the ammo limit of the gun, ideal for setting you up for extended periods of sustained fire on the forces of darkness.

Acquiring this Catalyst will require you to take on the Pressure Trials of the Deep Dives, a hidden mechanic that makes these encounters more difficult, but adds up to seven levels of Reward Tiers if you are successful.

This guide will detail how to get the Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2, and how to reach Tier 7 in Deep Dives.

How to get the Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2 Before you can earn the Wicked Implement Catalyst, you must first earn the weapon itself. As described in our step-by-step guide to unlock Wicked Implement, you will need to catch some exotic fish, find hidden statues on Deep Dives, and take on a challenging secret mission. Once you've done that you are eligible to earn the Catalyst. This is unlocked via a semi-random drop at the end of Deep Dives. How likely it is to drop is tied to your Reward Tier at the completion of Deep Dives. Lower tiers have a lesser chance to earn the Catalyst, while the maximum Tier 7 rank appears to have a 100% chance of giving eligible Guardians the catalyst. While other tiers have the potential to unlock the Wicked Implement Catalyst, it is not clear if there is a minimum threshold that must be met for it to be available. Anecdotally, several users on reddit claim to have earned the Catalyst as low as Tier 5.