Destiny 2 Broken Blades secret quest

Something is stirring beneath the methane Seas in Destiny 2, as strange Hive Statues seem in the depths seem to beckon Broken Blades during the Season of the Deep.

This has all the makings of a secret filled Destiny 2 quest, as each week more of the Broken Blades can be found. Whether this leads to unlocking one of the upcoming exotic weapons like Wicked Implement remains to be seen.

What is clear is that completing the Broken Blades can take quite a bit of time, so it’s best to get started early.

What are the Broken Blades in Destiny 2? Broken Blades in Destiny 2 are a strange hive artifacts that are earned by fishing and depositing exotic fish in the Aquarium. Each exotic fish is tied to a different blade, and each blade has a corresponding statue hidden in the Deep Dive event where they are to be deposited. At first only one exotic fish was available to be caught, but a second has now been added to the mix. It’s likely that up to two more exotic fish will be added, one in each of the upcoming weeks. You’ll need to visit each of the fishing ponds, and keep catching fish until you reel in one of the exotics. Which fish is hooked depends purely on luck, but, as we detail in our comprehensive Fishing guide, building up your Focused Fishing meter will increase the chances that the more rare legendary and exotic fish appear. Once you have caught your fish you will need to visit the Aquarium and deposit them. Once you have done so, the corresponding broken blade will be added to the Fishing Tackle box in your inventory.

How to earn the Broken Blade of Strife and Hive Statue location in Destiny 2 The first blade is the Broken Blade of Strife. This is earned by depositing the Whispering Mothcarp exotic fish at the H.E.L.M. The Whispering Mothcarp is found in Savathun’s Throne World. Open the regional map to find the pond, and set up shop there. How long it takes will depend mostly on luck, so best set aside some time, and bring a lot of bait. Eventually you’ll see the shiny gold fish come out. Collect it, and head to the H.E.L.M. Deposit it at the aquarium, and the Broken Blade of Strife will be added to your Fishing Tackle. Now open the H.E.L.M. menu, and launch a deep dive. The statue for this is in the first deep dive area. Proceed down the hatch into the depths, and keep to the right once you get to the first area with plants at 750 meters. Hug the wall to your right, and look for a small opening and path. It’s the same area as the Twilight Plant in our Aquarium Decorations guide. Shortly before you reach the plant there will be a pit. Look down and to your right to find the statue. Walk up to it, and offer the Broken Blade of Spite.

How to earn the Broken Blade of Ambition and Hive Statue location in Destiny 2 The search for the Broken Blade of Ambition begins on Nessus. Locate the fishing pond, and cast your line. This time you are on the hunt for a Vexing Placoderm exotic fish. Fishing is all about patience, so settle in, and catch fish until you get the one you need. Once you’ve caught the Placoderm, take it to the H.E.L.M., and add it to your collection. The Broken Blade of Ambition will be yours, and stashed safely in your Fishing Tackle. Begin the Deep Dive from H.E.L.M. This time you are going to the first enemy encounter area, after the initial dive. When you enter the room look straight ahead to the doorways thay roughly divide the area in half. On the other side of that doorway, up and to the left is a balcony and a locked door. Once you defeat the enemies and clear the objectives in this space that door will open. Visit the statue before moving on (or before your teammates pull you ahead), and deposit the Broken Blade of Ambition.