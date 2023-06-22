Destiny 2 Aquarium Decorations guide

You can now collect Aquarium Decorations in Destiny 2 as part of the Season of the Deep.

The fate of the Solar system hangs in the balance. Billions of lives are at risk as darkness encroaches. As a Guardian in Destiny 2, you stand on the frontlines as humanity's last hope. Now, more than ever, it’s… time to decorate your fish tank?

That’s right, alongside the new weapons, missions, and activities in the Season of the Deep, you now have the opportunity to decorate your aquarium in Destiny 2. Spruce up the home for your aquatic pals aboard the H.E.L.M. with some fine decor and plants.

How to unlock decorations for the Aquarium in Destiny 2 There are two types of decorations for the fish tank. The first is hard set decorations. These are earned by completing fishing triumphs. You’ll need to travel to each of the destinations with fishing spots, and catch a wide variety of fish to complete them all. The triumphs and rewards are: Golden Age Statue - Catch all Rare or better fish found in the EDZ

- Catch all Rare or better fish found in the EDZ Vex Dwelling - Catch all Rare or better fish found in Nessus

- Catch all Rare or better fish found in Nessus Equine Statue - Catch all Rare or better fish found in Savathun’s Throne World

- Catch all Rare or better fish found in Savathun’s Throne World Anchor - Catch every type of fish

- Catch every type of fish Cannon - Catch fish at any Fish Pond (500 total). Each time you complete one of these tasks you will be awarded a triumph. Go to the triumphs tab of your menu, navigate to extras, and select the triumph to get credit and the associated reward. The decoration will be automatically applied to your fish tank on the H.E.L.M.