Destiny 2 Aquarium Decorations guide
I want to be, under the sea...
You can now collect Aquarium Decorations in Destiny 2 as part of the Season of the Deep.
The fate of the Solar system hangs in the balance. Billions of lives are at risk as darkness encroaches. As a Guardian in Destiny 2, you stand on the frontlines as humanity's last hope. Now, more than ever, it’s… time to decorate your fish tank?
That’s right, alongside the new weapons, missions, and activities in the Season of the Deep, you now have the opportunity to decorate your aquarium in Destiny 2. Spruce up the home for your aquatic pals aboard the H.E.L.M. with some fine decor and plants.
How to unlock decorations for the Aquarium in Destiny 2
There are two types of decorations for the fish tank. The first is hard set decorations. These are earned by completing fishing triumphs. You’ll need to travel to each of the destinations with fishing spots, and catch a wide variety of fish to complete them all.
The triumphs and rewards are:
- Golden Age Statue - Catch all Rare or better fish found in the EDZ
- Vex Dwelling - Catch all Rare or better fish found in Nessus
- Equine Statue - Catch all Rare or better fish found in Savathun’s Throne World
- Anchor - Catch every type of fish
- Cannon - Catch fish at any Fish Pond (500 total).
Each time you complete one of these tasks you will be awarded a triumph. Go to the triumphs tab of your menu, navigate to extras, and select the triumph to get credit and the associated reward. The decoration will be automatically applied to your fish tank on the H.E.L.M.
The Season of the Deep is here alongside the Into the Depths quest. You can know go fishing too! Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lost Sector and King's Fall challenge rotation schedule!
How to find hidden plants for the Aquarium in Destiny 2
The other type of aquarium decoration is plants. Unique flora is hidden in the Deep Dives of Destiny 2. As the lower levels of the Deep Dives unlocked, more plants became available, with the full total of six plants now available to be found.
These are the plants, in the order they appear:
- Twilight Plant - 750 meters
- Twilight Flora - 1000 meters
- Midnight Plant - 1250 meters
- Midnight Flora - 2000 meters
- Abyss Plant - 3500 meters
- Abyss Flora - 4000 meters
Shortly after you drop into the methane see for the first time you will want to hug the right hand wall. A small rock pillar hides a cave leading to a room with the Twilight Plant.
Proceed right to the end of the first dive, near the bulkhead to the first encounter. Turn around. And the Twilight Flora will be visible on the Sea Floor ahead of you.
The second time you enter the depths you will pass through few rooms. Head all the way to the back end of the first open space (look for the red light, still at 1000 meters) and there will be a hatch in the floor. Drop down, and follow the path down until you reach another open door. The Midnight Plant is to the right, before you go trough this door.
Most of the way down the second dive you will come across a lone pillar of rock, with what looks like a pink sea urchin attached to it. The Midnight Flora is directly behind this.
In the third dive you will have an initial choice of two methane filled openings to enter. Choose the left door, and locate the first lever to open the sealed door. Look right, near a tall, blue seaweed like vegetation. The Abyss plant will be resting right in front.
This last one can be a bit tricky. Head all the way down to the bottom of the third dive, and locate the lever to open the door. Once you do, spin 180 degrees. Up and to your right will be a slightly raised rocky platform. The Abyss Flora will be waiting here to be picked up.
Collecting all six plants also completes the Aquarium Vivarium triumph, and awards you with the diving themed Síocháin’s Scuba Shell.