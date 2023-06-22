Destiny 2 Loaded Question god roll and drop location

Loaded Question is a legendary fusion rifle in Destiny 2 that was originally introduced during the Season of the Forge, and has made its return for the Season of the Deep.

As an arc fusion rifle it is perfectly suited to be a high damage workhorse, taking advantage of all of the new arc associated perks of Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get Loaded Question in Destiny 2, and what you should be looking for in a Loaded Question god roll.

On this page:

How to get Loaded Question in Destiny 2 Loaded Question is a Nightfall Weapon in Destiny 2. Initially, it comes exclusively from completing the Nightfall strike, but only when it is the featured gun in the weekly Nightfall rotation. A different gun is featured each week, but completing the Nightfall while Loaded Question is up won’t guarantee a drop, just a chance of one. Increasing the difficulty of the Nightfall will boost the odds of this weapon dropping, and overcoming the Grandmaster difficulty can drop an adept version, with slightly boosted stats and the ability to socket Adept Mods. Once you have earned a Loaded Question it will enter your loot pool. You can spend Glimmer and Legendary Shards to turn any Vanguard Engrams into any unlocked using Focused Decoding, perfect for farming different rolls of your weapons. The Season of the Deep is here alongside the Into the Depths quest. You can know go fishing too! Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lost Sector and King's Fall challenge rotation schedule!