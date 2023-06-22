Destiny 2 Loaded Question god roll and drop location
A shocking answer at the barrel of this fusion rifle.
Loaded Question is a legendary fusion rifle in Destiny 2 that was originally introduced during the Season of the Forge, and has made its return for the Season of the Deep.
As an arc fusion rifle it is perfectly suited to be a high damage workhorse, taking advantage of all of the new arc associated perks of Destiny 2.
This page will detail how to get Loaded Question in Destiny 2, and what you should be looking for in a Loaded Question god roll.
On this page:
How to get Loaded Question in Destiny 2
Loaded Question is a Nightfall Weapon in Destiny 2. Initially, it comes exclusively from completing the Nightfall strike, but only when it is the featured gun in the weekly Nightfall rotation.
A different gun is featured each week, but completing the Nightfall while Loaded Question is up won’t guarantee a drop, just a chance of one. Increasing the difficulty of the Nightfall will boost the odds of this weapon dropping, and overcoming the Grandmaster difficulty can drop an adept version, with slightly boosted stats and the ability to socket Adept Mods.
Once you have earned a Loaded Question it will enter your loot pool. You can spend Glimmer and Legendary Shards to turn any Vanguard Engrams into any unlocked using Focused Decoding, perfect for farming different rolls of your weapons.
Loaded Question god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Loaded Question is a hard hitting arc fusion rifle. It takes longer to charge, but hits for massive damage. The best version of Loaded Question, or 'god roll', leans into that, and is especially great as part of an arc build.
Here is our recommended Loaded Question god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Liquid Coils
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Controlled Burst
- Stunning Recovery
Arrowhead Break is an easy choice. One of the challenges of a high impact fusion rifle is keeping it trained on a target. Reducing the recoil and speeding up handling are the key to making that easy, and that’s exactly what this perk focuses on.
This weapon hits hard, and Liquid Coils makes it hit even harder. This comes at the expense of slightly longer charge times, but the difference is small, the ammo savings from enemies dying faster is real, and there’s an upcoming perk that will increase rate of fire. It’s a win-win.
Auto-Loading Holster should always be a top choice on a fusion rifle. The concept is simple, use Loaded Weapon to take out a tough enemy or DPS a boss, switch to something else, then switch back when it reloads itself. Minimal downtime to your ability to deal damage.
Controlled Burst is the icing on the cake for an elite damage dealing weapon. With this, landing every shot from your burst increases damage dealt, and decreases charge time. Combine that with Liquid Coils, and this absolutely melts enemies.
Stunning Recovery is one of two selectable Origin Traits. None of the options are exceptional, but Stunning Recovery is great in certain situations. With it, stunning a Champion will partially refill your magazine, boost recovery, and trigger health regeneration. It’s very situational, but fighting Champions is exactly the sort of situation where it is nice to have an edge.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!