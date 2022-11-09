Destiny 2 Forbearance god roll and drop location

Destiny 2 Forbearance god roll and drop locationHow to get and optimize this elite crowd clearing grenade launcher.
Forbearance is a legendary grenade launcher in Destiny 2, and is part of the Vow of the Disciple raid weapon set.
This single-shot grenade launcher occupies your energy weapon slot, leaving you free to select any heavy weapon that strikes your fancy. The grenades emit a wave of damage when they detonate, making this one of the best player-versus-environment (PVE) grenade launchers in the game.
This page will detail how to get Forbearance in Destiny 2, and which Forbearance god rolls you should pursue for maximum effect.
On this page:
How to get Forbearance in Destiny 2
Forbearance is a Vow of the Disciple weapon, and initially can only be acquired through that raid.
Different portions of raids have different loot pools. Forbearance is a possible (but not guaranteed) drop from The Caretaker encounter and the final boss fight against Rhulk.
Also, remember Spoils of Conquest can be spent at the end of raid chest to purchase any raid weapon that you have previously acquired.
Forbearance is also craftable. You will need to acquire and complete the pattern extraction for five of this grenade launcher, but when you do you will be able to visit the Enclave and craft a custom Forbearance. The first weapon you pull from the end of raid chest each week is a guaranteed Deepsight drop, making that an effective way to work towards a craftable Forbearance.
For Season of Plunder, we have the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, Cryptic Quatrains and weapons such as the Quicksilver Storm and Taipan 4FR. Meanwhile, there's the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite.
Forbearance god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Forbearance comes with the Souldrinker origin trait. This has a powerful effect; hitting enemies before reloading heals you. More hits results in more healing. Any enemies caught in the blast radius of the grenade contribute to this effect.
A perfect version, or ‘god roll’ understands that Forbearance is designed to melt large groups of enemies quickly. There’s a specific group of perks that work great to accomplish that task.
Here is our recommended Forbearance god roll in Destiny 2:
- Quick Launch
- High-Velocity Rounds
- Ambitious Assassin
- Chain Reaction
Normally we’d recommend Volatile Launch for an add-clearing grenade launcher, but Forbearance already has the maximum blast radius. The increased velocity of Quick Launch will increase damage to targets you hit, and the improved handling enhances ready speed while making it easier to aim.
High-Velocity Rounds further increases direct hit damage, and confers a boost to reload speed. As this is a single-shot grenade launcher, every fraction of a second you save on reloads will have a direct impact on your ability to dish out damage.
Ambitious Assassin overfills the magazine based on kills before reloading. It effectively adds a second grenade to your magazine, doubling your ability to inflict hurt upon enemies. This combined with the aforementioned reload speed boost from High-Velocity Rounds is a powerful combination.
The perk that really makes Forbearance work is Chain Reaction. With this equipped, kills cause an explosion of arc energy. If those explosions kill an enemy, then another explosion, and so on. This makes large mobs something to look forward to, as the entire group erupts in explosive arcs.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!