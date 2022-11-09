Destiny 2 Forbearance god roll and drop location

Forbearance is a legendary grenade launcher in Destiny 2, and is part of the Vow of the Disciple raid weapon set.

This single-shot grenade launcher occupies your energy weapon slot, leaving you free to select any heavy weapon that strikes your fancy. The grenades emit a wave of damage when they detonate, making this one of the best player-versus-environment (PVE) grenade launchers in the game.

This page will detail how to get Forbearance in Destiny 2, and which Forbearance god rolls you should pursue for maximum effect.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2:Lightfall reveal trailer