If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2 and Hitman developers respond to Google Stadia shutdown

"We hear you."
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Last week, Google announced it will shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia in January. While Google confirmed it will refund all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, as well as all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store, users have been left concerned about their in-game data.

Thankfully, developers are trying to ensure these players are not going to see their efforts wasted when Stadia ultimately closes its doors.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

Sharing an update on Twitter, Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it was currently "looking into ways" for its Google Stadia fans to "continue [their] Hitman experience on other platforms".

This sentiment was shared by the Destiny 2 team at Bungie. On learning the news of Stadia's termination, the company stated it had "begun conversations about next steps" for its Destiny 2 players on Google Stadia.

"We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts once we have a plan of action," it continued.

These statements follow on from Ubisoft's, with the Assassin's Creed maker already assuring its players that it is working to "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC".

"We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date," it wrote over the weekend.

As for that Google Stadia shutdown timeline, as recently as July the company insisted this was not going to happen at all.

However, just mere months later, the beleaguered cloud gaming service announced it would close on 18th January 2023 - a move that even developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects did not see coming.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch