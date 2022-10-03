Destiny 2 and Hitman developers respond to Google Stadia shutdown

Last week, Google announced it will shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia in January. While Google confirmed it will refund all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, as well as all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store, users have been left concerned about their in-game data.

Thankfully, developers are trying to ensure these players are not going to see their efforts wasted when Stadia ultimately closes its doors.

Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

Sharing an update on Twitter, Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it was currently "looking into ways" for its Google Stadia fans to "continue [their] Hitman experience on other platforms".

To all our HITMAN fans on Google Stadia.



To all our HITMAN fans on Google Stadia.



We hear you - we are looking into ways for you to continue your HITMAN experience on other platforms. pic.twitter.com/7VZsDQAMkC — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) September 30, 2022

This sentiment was shared by the Destiny 2 team at Bungie. On learning the news of Stadia's termination, the company stated it had "begun conversations about next steps" for its Destiny 2 players on Google Stadia.

"We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts once we have a plan of action," it continued.

Bungie has "begun conversations about next steps" for #Destiny2 players on Google Stadia. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/3f8aGgtQOM — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) September 29, 2022

These statements follow on from Ubisoft's, with the Assassin's Creed maker already assuring its players that it is working to "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC".

"We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date," it wrote over the weekend.

As for that Google Stadia shutdown timeline, as recently as July the company insisted this was not going to happen at all.

However, just mere months later, the beleaguered cloud gaming service announced it would close on 18th January 2023 - a move that even developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects did not see coming.