If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 to get path-traced Overdrive Mode next month

City Slickers.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

An upcoming tech preview for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 will show us the power of path-tracing. Move over ray- tracing, there is a new kid on Cyberpunk's block.

Path-tracing, which is also known as full ray-tracing, has been used in computer-generated imagery for films and TV for a while now, with notable examples including some Pixar animations. It "accurately simulates light throughout an entire scene", making things even more realistic.

Now, this tech is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 on 11th April, in the game's Ray-tracing: Overdrive Mode.

Watch on YouTube
How Cyberpunk 2077 Achieved Photorealistic Graphics with NVIDIA's Tools.

Nvidia has described it as a "sneak peek into the future of full ray-tracing", possible thanks to CDPR's use of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology which "allows games to render an eighth of the pixels, then uses AI and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to reconstruct the rest, dramatically multiplying frame rates, while delivering crisp, high-quality images that rival native resolution".

A Nvidia blogpost on this Cyberpunk 2077 preview reads: "With full ray-tracing, now practically all light sources cast physically correct soft shadows. Natural coloured lighting also bounces multiple times throughout Cyberpunk 2077's world, creating more realistic indirect lighting and occlusion."

As Nvidia's Pawel Kozlowski explains: "This not only gives better visuals to the players but also has the promise to revolutionise the entire pipeline of how games are being created."

The post continues: "Since the 1970s, video games have relied on rasterisation techniques. More recently, in 2018, Nvidia introduced RTX GPUs to support ray-tracing. Path-tracing is the final frontier for the most physically accurate lighting and shadows."

You can see a comparison between these three techniques in the image below:

Path traced, ray traced and rasterization. Image Nvidia.

There is no mention of the full specs for Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Overdrive Mode in the blog post.

However, given the post mentions it wasn't until "GeForce RTX 40 series and DLSS 3 was available that it was possible to bring path-tracing to real-time graphics", it seems likely your kit will need to be at the higher end of the scale for this tech preview to be realised.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch