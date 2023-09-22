Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

Phantom Liberty is the one and only major DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, and it's nearly here!

The spy-inspired thriller storyline starring Idris Elba, the new Dogtown area, and lots of new side missions, gigs, and jobs are available for anyone who purchases the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

To help you prepare for the DLC, we've detailed the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date and time below for both PC and consoles across the major timezones, including BST, CDT, EDT and PDT.

We've also got the Phantom Liberty preload date and time for consoles, but there have been no details revealed for a PC preload yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty console release date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

No matter what country and timezone you're in, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases on consoles at 12am on Tuesday 26th September. So Phantom Liberty will unlock to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S whenever it ticks over to Tuesday 26th where you live.

This means you might be able to do the 'New Zealand trick' on Xbox consoles where you set your timezone to NZDT in order to play Phantom Liberty as soon as it releases in New Zealand's timezone. So that would be from 12pm on Monday 25th September in the UK.

We can't confirm this trick will work as of writing - and it's a little less likely it will work than usual as Phantom Liberty is DLC - but it's worth a try if you want to sneak in some extra playtime!

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC release date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

Phantom Liberty unlocks at the same moment for all PC players, so the date and time of release is dependent on what timezone you're in. This means the DLC might release at a very sleepy time for you, depending on where you live.

Those in the UK might want to wait a while to play Phantom Liberty on PC, as it comes out at 12am on the dot. However if you're located in the states, Phantom Liberty has a pretty cushy release time on PC after the work day ends.

With that in mind, here's the exact PC release date and time of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty:

East Coast US : Monday 25th September, 7pm (EDT)

: Monday 25th September, 7pm (EDT) Central US : Monday 25th September, 6pm (CDT)

: Monday 25th September, 6pm (CDT) West Coast US : Monday 25th September, 4pm (PDT)

: Monday 25th September, 4pm (PDT) Mexico : Monday 25th September, 5pm (CST)

: Monday 25th September, 5pm (CST) Brazil : Monday 25th September, 8pm (BRT)

: Monday 25th September, 8pm (BRT) UK : Tuesday 26th September, 12am (BST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 12am (BST) Europe : Tuesday 26th September, 1am (CEST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 1am (CEST) South Africa : Tuesday 26th September, 1am (SAST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 1am (SAST) United Arab Emirates : Tuesday 26th September, 3am (GST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 3am (GST) China : Tuesday 26th September, 7am (CST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 7am (CST) South Korea : Tuesday 26th September, 8am (KST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 8am (KST) Japan : Tuesday 26th September, 8am (JST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 8am (JST) Australia : Tuesday 26th September, 9am (AEST)

: Tuesday 26th September, 9am (AEST) New Zealand: Tuesday 26th September, 12pm (NZDT)

Here's an official image of the release times on both PC and consoles if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty preload date and time

To save time downloading the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, you can play Phantom Liberty as soon as it releases by preloading it, with Phantom Liberty available to preload from 12am on Sunday 24th September - exactly two days before its console release time.

In short, because of the way the DLC's console release works, this means you can start the Phantom Liberty preload whenever it ticks over to 24th September in your timezone.

There have been no details released so far on if you can preload Phantom Liberty on PC.

Image credit: CD Projekt RED/Eurogamer.

