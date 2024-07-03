Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy reportedly heading to Game Pass in August

ack in March, Diablo 4 became the first Activision Blizzard title to join Xbox Game Pass post-Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher, and it looks like the floodgates are finally starting to open; Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is reportedly set to hit the subscription service this August, with more Activision games coming "very soon".

That's according to reliable leaker eXtas1s who, writing on eXputer, claims to have spoken to sources and seen "certain graphic evidence" pointing to Game Pass releases for a number of Activision titles in the not-too-distant future. eXtas1s' most specific claim is that of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy's August arrival - since corroborated by Windows Central - but there's reportedly more on the way.

eXtas1s says Activision's Tony Hawk 1+2 remake and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are also heading to Game Pass - and while they "cannot guarantee" the titles will arrive alongside Crash Bandicoot, they're both reportedly joining the subscription service "very soon".

To date, Microsoft has only confirmed one Activision Blizzard title for Game Pass beyond Diablo 4 - this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is set to be a release day addition to the catalogue on 25th October, just over a year after Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of Activision was made official. Last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned fans the publisher's titles wouldn't start showing up on Game Pass until 2024, blaming the holdup on "a lot of uncertainty" around the buyout process.

But with the wheels seemingly now in motion, it hopefully won't be long before Microsoft and Activision finally give the masses exactly what they've been clamouring for: every Zork title on Game Pass for PC. Until then, there's always July's Xbox Game Pass additions, including the likes of Journey to the Savage Planet, Tchia, Neon White, and The Case of the Golden Idol.