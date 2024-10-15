Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's PC system requirements have been revealed and you'll need 102GB of storage

In the run-up to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's launch next week, Activision has shared a whole bunch of details relating to the PC version, ranging from system specs (complete with a not-as-bad-as-it-could-have-been 102GB storage requirement) to pre-load and launch times.

As per Activision's newly shared blog post, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comes with support for a range of PC-specific features. It's compatible with Ultrawide monitors, for instance, and supports AMD FSR 3.1, with the publisher also promising a "huge number of options across a variety of settings so players can dial in the best playing experience possible".

Spec-wise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is relatively modest in its demands, requiring an AMD Ryzen 51400/Intel Core i5-6600 CPU, Radeon RX 470/GeForce GTX 960/Intel Arc A580 GPU, plus 8GB RAM as a minimum. Activision's Recommended specs, meanwhile, seek a Ryzen 5 1600X/Intel Core i7-6700K CPU, plus a Radon RX 6600XT/GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RTX 3060 GPU, and 12GB RAM - all to get 60fps in "most situations" with everything set to high.

And as for players looking to go the Competitive/4K Ultra route, Activision suggest a Ryzen 7/Intel Core i7-8700K CPU, Radeon RX6800XT/GeForce RTX 3080/RTX 4070 GPU, plus 16GB RAM. And in all cases, you'll be needing an SSD with 102GB of available storage at launch - which is almost 50GB less than the space required by last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC, but obviously expect that increase if you also want to install Call of Duty: Warzone.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 6 launches for PC via Steam and Battle.net at 9pm on the 24th October in the US, which equates to 5pm BST on 25th October in the UK. And there's the option to pre-load starting on 21st October if you've pre-ordered the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will, of course, also be available via PC Game Pass on day one, but for console players it requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.