Microsoft unveils customisable Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 6 controllers and matching Xbox Series X wrap

If you love Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 so much you absolutely must plaster it over every available surface despite the fact it's not even out yet, Microsoft has you (and all your Xbox hardware) covered with its new Black Ops 6 Accessories Collection - featuring two customisable Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 themed controller variants, and a matching Xbox Series X wrap.

Starting with the controllers, Microsoft's Black Ops 6 Accessories Collection includes a themed Xbox Wireless Controller as well as a fancied-up Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Both, explains Microsoft's reliably overblown marketing spiel, are designed to "capture the tension and intrigue of the '90s spy thriller theme" and include visual elements that "immerse players deeper into the game's world". I'd argue looking at the screen is probably a more effective way to immerse yourself in the game's world, but do whatever works for you.

The newly announced controllers are available through Microsoft's Xbox Design Labs website, meaning they're fully customisable aside from the mandatory Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 skin. The standard controller configuration starts at £84.55 in the UK (that includes the base controller, the Black Ops 6 skin, and a metallic orange d-pad that you can ditch if you'd prefer something else) while the Elite Series 2 starts at £124.99 for the base controller and Black Ops 6 skin.

Both controllers can be purchased right now, and a matching Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 wrap for Xbox Series X, costing £49.99, is currently available to pre-order ahead of its 23rd October release via the Microsoft Store. Pre-orders placed before the end of 22nd October include a token granting players one hour of double Black Ops 6 XP, but only "while supplies last".

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 the game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC next Friday, 25th October. It's also available as part of a PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but there'll be no sneaky signing up for a free one-month trial to check it out, seeing as Microsoft has just yanked the offer ahead of Black Ops 6's launch.