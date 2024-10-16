Microsoft pulls £1/$1 Xbox Game Pass trial ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release

With less than two weeks to go before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 makes its debut, Microsoft has removed its £1/$1 Game Pass trial deal.

As you can see in the image below, taken by Eurogamer this morning, the Game Pass page currently only shows the full prices for a month on the subscription service.

This is not the first time the company has whipped away its rather enticing £1/$1 Game Pass trial prior to a big game launch. It did the same thing last year ahead of Starfield's debut.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release later this month, on 25th October, across platforms.

When it arrives, it will also be available on Game Pass via the service's Ultimate and PC Game Pass membership tiers. This will mark a significant milestone for Microsoft, which acquired Call of Duty maker Activision last October, after almost two years of legal dealings and negotiations.

In addition to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of this month's Game Pass offerings.

Yesterday, Activision revealed Black Ops 6's PC system requirements. Here, it confirmed players will need 102GB of storage.

For more, you can read about this year's Call of Duty release in Eurogamer's Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller (also, no, you can't play as Margaret Thatcher in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6).