Costume Quest 2 is Epic Games Store's next festive freebie

Quest friends forever.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Today's festive freebie from Epic Games Store is Costume Quest 2.

From now until 4pm GMT (that's 5pm CET / 8am PT / 11am ET) tomorrow, you'll be able to grab a free copy of Double Fine's excellent RPG adventure. If you've not encountered it before, you can see it in action below:

Costume Quest 2 - Halloween Let's Play LIVE - Eurogamer.

"This inspired RPG adventure includes a range of new features and gameplay improvements to double the amount of mischievous fun," developer Double Fine explains.

"Explore spooky time-traversing landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform into powerful Hallo-warriors, and collect even Creepier Treat Cards to wield in combat against a legion of hygiene obsessed baddies. Only heroic siblings Wren and Reynold can save Halloween forever!"

In 2020, EGS gave away 12 games in the lead-up to Christmas. This increased to 15 freebies in 2021, and it looks as though 2022 will follow the tradition.

Costume Quest 2 is Epic's third holiday giveaway in its 15 Days of Free Days promotion thus far; we've also had the chance to bag Bloons TD 6 and racing game, Horizon Chase Turbo.

Eurogamer.net Merch