Costume Quest 2 is Epic Games Store's next festive freebie

Today's festive freebie from Epic Games Store is Costume Quest 2.

From now until 4pm GMT (that's 5pm CET / 8am PT / 11am ET) tomorrow, you'll be able to grab a free copy of Double Fine's excellent RPG adventure. If you've not encountered it before, you can see it in action below:

Costume Quest 2 - Halloween Let's Play LIVE - Eurogamer.

"This inspired RPG adventure includes a range of new features and gameplay improvements to double the amount of mischievous fun," developer Double Fine explains.

"Explore spooky time-traversing landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform into powerful Hallo-warriors, and collect even Creepier Treat Cards to wield in combat against a legion of hygiene obsessed baddies. Only heroic siblings Wren and Reynold can save Halloween forever!"

In 2020, EGS gave away 12 games in the lead-up to Christmas. This increased to 15 freebies in 2021, and it looks as though 2022 will follow the tradition.

Costume Quest 2 is Epic's third holiday giveaway in its 15 Days of Free Days promotion thus far; we've also had the chance to bag Bloons TD 6 and racing game, Horizon Chase Turbo.