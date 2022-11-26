Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Epic Games Store will reportedly repeat its Christmas giveaway this year

Eat, drink, and free merry.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

It looks like Epic Games will once again be running its festive freebie giveaway over the Christmas period.

Confirmation came via Dealabs leaker billbil-kun who - as well as confirming that Star Wars: Squadrons is currently free to add to your Epic Games Store library from now until next Thursday, 1st December - dropped a hint that the Epic Games Store will once again be running its "Advent Calendar" event.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

"Do you know if we'll have an advent calendar again in December? (1 set per day)", asked a curious poster, to which billbil-kun replied: "Yes, somewhere between December 15, 2022 and January 10, 2023," (thanks, VGC).

As billbil-kun has accurately shared other leaks before - including early details about unreleased PS Plus lineups and prior EGS giveaways - it looks like good news for those who are hoping for a yuletide giveaway this year, too.

In 2020, EGS gave away 12 games in the lead up to Christmas, and this increased to 15 freebies in 2021. As for what 2022 will hold? Well, thankfully we don't have long to wait to find out…

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch