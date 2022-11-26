The Epic Games Store will reportedly repeat its Christmas giveaway this year

It looks like Epic Games will once again be running its festive freebie giveaway over the Christmas period.

Confirmation came via Dealabs leaker billbil-kun who - as well as confirming that Star Wars: Squadrons is currently free to add to your Epic Games Store library from now until next Thursday, 1st December - dropped a hint that the Epic Games Store will once again be running its "Advent Calendar" event.

"Do you know if we'll have an advent calendar again in December? (1 set per day)", asked a curious poster, to which billbil-kun replied: "Yes, somewhere between December 15, 2022 and January 10, 2023," (thanks, VGC).

As billbil-kun has accurately shared other leaks before - including early details about unreleased PS Plus lineups and prior EGS giveaways - it looks like good news for those who are hoping for a yuletide giveaway this year, too.

In 2020, EGS gave away 12 games in the lead up to Christmas, and this increased to 15 freebies in 2021. As for what 2022 will hold? Well, thankfully we don't have long to wait to find out…