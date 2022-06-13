Citizen Sleeper will be expanded in free DLC episodes

Citizen Sleeper, the acclaimed indie game from In Other Waters developer Jump Over the Age, is getting a bunch of free DLC episodes.

Three extra dollops of story will arrive "throughout 2022 and into 2023", and build on the game's existing lore with fresh characters and quests.

The first of these, Flux, will drop in July and detail the arrival of a refugee flotilla to Erlin's Eye. It's a plotline that will continue in October with a second free DLC release, then conclude sometime in 2023.

Watch on YouTube Citizen Sleeper's first free DLC gets teased at the very end of this video.

Citizen Sleeper launched last month to a warm response, and is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - where you can also find it on Game Pass.

"Occasionally turning subtext into text, Citizen Sleeper's real magic is found in the boundless warmth of its characters - and the humanity of its own design," Chris Tapsell wrote, recommending the game in Eurogamer's Citizen Sleeper review.

For much more on Citizen Sleeper, creator Gareth Damian Martin was a guest on Eurogamer's podcast last month. Listen for an insight into Martin's life and approach to developing this latest indie hit.