If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Citizen Sleeper is being adapted into a tabletop RPG

Re-awaken.

Citizen Sleeper artwork
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Citizen Sleeper is being adapted into a tabletop RPG named Cycles of the Eye.

Like the video game, it's a solo game broken down into turns called cycles with your energy represented by dice. However, Cycles of the Eye is driven by a tarot deck of cards to represent challenges, resources, characters and more.

Citizen Sleeper was inspired by TTRPGs so this adaptation certainly makes sense.

Watch on YouTube
Citizen Sleeper - Free DLC Episodes Trailer

Cycles of the Eye won't be available until Q1 2024, priced £29.99 (with other versions also available including an art book and more).

It's been designed by Citizen Sleeper creator Gareth Damian Martin in collaboration with tabletop master Alfred Valley (Lay On Hands, Thousand Empty Light).

You can find more information on the game on the Lost In Cult website.

The Citizen Sleeper TTRPG
The TTRPG set

In further news, this week marks the one year anniversary of Citizen Sleeper, so expect more announcements to come.

First up, designer Damian Martin confirmed that the development team has returned to work on a new project which will be revealed in full soon.

To celebrate, the game has a discount of 33 percent on PC and Switch.

Citizen Sleeper received very positive reviews and was nominated for a number of BAFTAs. I spoke to Damian Martin ahead of the awards on how the game's issues reflect the anxieties of society today.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch