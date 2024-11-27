We're discounting our annual membership, and we've got Citizen Sleeper to give away with it

We've got a double-whammy for you today: a Black Friday discount for yearly Eurogamer subscriptions and a game giveaway for yearly subscribers. And the game is a good one: Citizen Sleeper.

Applying the Black Friday 20 percent-off discount is simple. Click through to our "Support Us" section and then click to subscribe for a yearly membership. Then, on the payment screen, click to add a promotional code and enter EGBF24. The price should drop from £30/€30/$30 to £24/€24/$24. That works out at £2/€2/$2 a month, in case you're wondering; a regular monthly subscription costs £3/€3/$3. This discount code will expire on Tuesday, 3rd December, at midnight UTC.

The benefit of being a yearly subscriber - in addition to the standard membership benefits of ad-free viewing and exclusive articles and content - means access to game key giveaways, and we've got a brand new one for the occasion. We've got 100 keys for Citizen Sleeper, split across PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, to give away. These are redeemable in Europe only. (Citizen Sleeper is on GamePass on PC and Xbox if you want to play it there.)

To claim a key, go to the "My account" section of the website (top-right on desktop, three-lined menu on mobile) and find the Codes tab there. Then, scroll down and find the Citizen Sleeper giveaway and select the version of the game you want. You'll probably also see codes for other games there - feel free to claim them.

Citizen Sleeper, if you don't know, is the warm-hearted sci-fi story of a remote-controlled body (a Sleeper) finding their place and way on a somewhat lawless and forgotten space station known as The Eye. It's a game about friendships and self-discovery, and the mystery of what lies within - both inside you and on the space station itself, right down in its wiry veins and programming bones. It's gentle and relaxing, thoughtful and deep. Chris Tapsell Recommended Citizen Sleeper in his review (before we changed to a star-rating system).

Excitingly, we're also on the cusp of a sequel. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is due early 2025 and, based on a recent demo, seems to be in fabulous shape. There have been significant changes - improvements - to how the game works. The heart and warmth is all still there but there's now a more palpable sense of tension and jeopardy to go with it, which makes it more exciting. The RPG systems are more nuanced and developed; there's just more to chew on in every regard. I can't wait.

If you have any problems redeeming any of the above, please mention it in the comments below, or email me on supporters@eurogamer.net. Finally, thank you to everyone who has supported us this far - it means a lot.