Call of the Sea developers reveal new game American Arcadia

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if The Truman Show and Deathloop had a baby, and that baby also had some Hunger Games bloodlust running through its veins? And yet, despite all this, was still somehow colourful and cute looking? Well, wonder no more, as Call of the Sea developer Out of the Blue has today announced its latest game - American Arcadia - and it looks like that is just what it's going to be.

You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.

American Arcadia tasks players with escaping a seemingly idyllic life of luxury. However - plot twist (which admittedly I may have spoiled with my opening sentence) - this life is not all it is cracked up to be. Rather, residents in this apparent utopia are under the watchful gaze of "countless anonymous observers". Shudders.

"As a favourite of the audience, one has nothing to fear, but a drop in popularity comes at a cost: death," reveal Out of the Blue. "For an average man with an uninteresting life like Trevor Hills that would mean serious trouble, but luckily Trevor is being helped by a mysterious voice who will guide him through American Arcadia's backstage to his freedom.

"But is this all real, or just another show gimmick to raise audience ratings?"

Those who dare to dive into Out of the Blue's George Orwell world will be presented with a "gripping story", that is shown through interviews and interrogations. In addition to this, there will be puzzles to solve, exploration and the need for some sneaky stealth.

A playful mechanic will also see American Arcadia presented in both 2.5D and 3D, depending which character you are controlling at any given time.

The American Arcadia team has promised that more details will be available about the game "after a short break" ... Wait, am I being watched?!