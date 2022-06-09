Call of the Sea dev's Truman-Show-esque American Arcadia gets new trailer

Call of the Sea dev's Truman-Show-esque American Arcadia gets new trailerComing to PC and consoles "soon".
Out of the Blue, the studio behind 2020's wonderful Lovecraftian island adventure Call of the Sea, has shared a first proper look at its next title, the Truman-Show-esque American Arcadia.
American Arcadia, which was initially teased earlier this year, takes place in a retro-futuristic metropolis where the citizens have no idea they're actually contestants on the most watched reality show on the planet.
What follows is a daring escape - presented as a documentary, complete with interviews and police interrogations - as players take control of two different characters in two different locations, each with their own playstyles.
One half of the action unfolds as a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer - replete with chase sequences, stealth, and puzzles - while the other is a fully 3D first-person game, throwing in the likes of hacking and exploration.
There's only a smattering of that action in American Arcadia's first proper trailer above, but we do get a good luck at the dazzlingly designed - and wonderfully vibrant - metropolis that serves as the backdrop to the game.
There's no release date for American Arcadia just yet but it's expected to arrive on PC and consoles "soon".
