Acclaimed tropical island mystery Call of the Sea is getting a VR adaptation

Call of the Sea, developer Out of the Blue's glorious tropical island mystery adventure, is getting a VR adaptation for Meta Quest 2, with the project currently set to release next year.

Call of the Sea - which initially launched for PC and consoles at the tail-end of 2020 - tells the story of Norah Everhart (voiced by Firewatch and The Walking Dead: Season One's Cissy Jones), as she investigates a beautiful South Pacific island, circa 1934, in search of her missing husband.

What follows is a captivating, often ingenious blend of story, exploration, and puzzling that successfully hits some powerful emotional beats even as it tips gently into cosmic weirdness.

Watch on YouTube Call of the Sea - PC and Xbox Launch Trailer

"A dazzlingly different debut with a haunting sense of place and adventure," is how Eurogamer's Robert Purchase described Call of the Sea in his Recommended review.

Details on Call of the Sea's upcoming VR adaptation remain scarce at present, but Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury will be revealing more at this year's Raindance Festival, running from 26th October to 26th November. There'll also be a closed alpha demo ahead of release.