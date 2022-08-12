Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Shoothouse inspired map detailed in new video

Infinity Ward, the team behind Modern Warfare 2, has given us all a little peek at a new map that is coming to the game.

The map, which is called Farm 18, was inspired by Modern Warefare's Shoothouse map.

"We tried to think of hidden training facilities, but it is also in an industrial cement factory," explained Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map design on Modern Warfare 2.

"The idea was, what if we put a Shoothouse type situation in the middle.

"If you want to play that crazy game, you can go to the centre and that action will find you. If you want to pull back and play a different way, it's still available to you."

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward's senior environment artist Ashly Thundercliffe talked more about Farm 18's foliage, and how tricky it is to find that density sweet spot.

"If we go too dense... we have people hiding in the corners [but] if we don't go dense enough, we don't sell the narrative of the overgrowth."

He goes on to say it is all about trying to find that "perfect harmony" that will give players a map that is a "beautiful, realistic space" while also offering a fun area for players to enjoy.

Another map confirmed to be in the game is the Marina Bay Grand Prix map. This is inspired by the Singapore F1 street circuit of the same name, but with a much darker tone.

Meanwhile, earlier this month several images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaked online thanks to NFL team the LA Rams.