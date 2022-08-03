If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 images leak following NFL event, DMZ all but confirmed

The Captain Price of fame.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

NFL team the LA Rams may be feeling a little sheepish this morning.

Following an event that allowed the team early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, several images and snippets from the game have made their way onto the internet. You could say, these leaks are ram-pant.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What do Rockstar's changes really mean for GTA6 and the games industry?

The first image shows off the game's upcoming multiplayer lobby, which you can see in the tweet below. This image was originally shared by NFL player Cameron Dicker, although they clearly realised the error of their ways and swiftly removed the shot from their socials. This is the internet, however, and of course once it was out there, the Call of Duty community got wind of it and saved it for posterity.

Next, we have a little snippet of gameplay footage, which was originally uploaded by LA Rams' Quentin Lake. It isn't much, just the player reloading their gun, but more than Modern Warfare 2's developer was likely hoping for.

Lastly we more or less have confirmation that the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode is coming, with those three simple letters being abundantly clear in the below shot.

Elsewhere in the world of Call of Duty, a fluffy dog skin set to release in Warzone has been hit by a claim of plagiarism, which has seen Activision pulling imagery of the upcoming pooch from its website.

More recently still, Activision's latest user figures show that Call of Duty player numbers have dipped over the past 12 months - from 127 million in June 2021 to just 94 million this year.

Could the release of Modern Warfare 2 give the series a boost? Time will tell.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch