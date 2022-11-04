Bungie says "notable" number of Destiny 2 players are on the wrong PlayStation version

Are you a PlayStation Destiny 2 player using the wrong version?

In its latest blog post, developer Bungie states that a "notable" number of PlayStation 5 players are actually still playing the PS4 version.

A PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade was released for the game back in 2020, offering improved visuals and framerates.

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2: Lightfall - Reveal Trailer

For Xbox users it's as simple as loading up the game on the requisite console with the Smart Delivery System.

For PlayStation users, a separate download is required on PS5, as Sony outlines in its Support pages.

It's so unclear that Bungie feels the need to actually point it out.

"We've noticed a notable number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles. For the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness, make sure to check out this resource here to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in framerates and graphics overall," it said in a blog post, linking to Sony's Support page.

The blog post also notes that visual tweaks have been made to the game on Xbox One and PS4 to "reduce their memory footprint with minimal quality degradation".

Additionally, Bungie warns players on Stadia that access to characters will shutdown on 18th January 2023, so Cross Save with another platform should be set up in order to continue elsewhere. After this date, if Cross Save on Stadia is deactivated access to characters will be lost.

That's due to Google shutting down Stadia next year.