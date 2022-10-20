Bungie reportedly developing new Marathon project

Destiny developer Bungie is reportedly working on a revival of its long-dormant Marathon series.

This new Marathon project will take the form of a three-person squad-based extraction shooter, Insider-gaming reports, and is currently in a pre-alpha state.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's also suggestion of this new Marathon game being run as a live service, with season rewards and progression worked in. Eurogamer has contacted Bungie for comment.

While work on Destiny 2's final set of expansions continues, Bungie has previously acknowledged plans to release at least one other project by 2025.

Back in 2018, Bungie received $100m in funding from publisher NetEase, and trademarked the name "Matter" for an undisclosed project.

In February this year, Sony announced it was buying Bungie for $3.6bn. A day later, PlayStation said it had plans to launch more than 10 live service games before March 2026.

The original Marathon game launched back in 1994 and was regarded as one of the best first-person shooters for Mac computers. Two sequels quickly followed, expanding its story into a trilogy.

Within the series, the Marathon itself is a colony ship of Earth explorers in the far-flung future, which comes under alien attack. The games explore themes which will be familiar to Destiny fans today - of humanity's place within a wider conflict of warring alien races, rogue AI intelligences and dreamlike realities.