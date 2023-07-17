Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Halo Infinite multiplayer lead joins Bungie on Marathon

Time to run.

An image from Marathon's reveal trailer.
Image credit: Bungie
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Andrew Witts, former lead multiplayer designer on Halo Infinite, has rejoined former Halo developer Bungie to work on new project Marathon.

Witts has a strong track record in multiplayer design, having previously also served a year at Epic Games on Fortnite, and over two years at Ubisoft on Rainbow Six Siege.

During his time at Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries, Witts led the multiplayer design of all the game's modes and systems, sheparding the studio's push to take Master Chief and co into a free-to-play future.

Marathon announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

Witts joined Bungie last week, and announced his move via Twitter.

Marathon is planned as a cross-platform PVP extraction shooter set within the fictional universe created by Bungie for its '90s sci-fi trilogy.

There's no release date for it as yet, just confirmation it will land on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and offer cross-save between platforms.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and kind," Witts said on his move. "I am thrilled to work with this brilliant and incredibly talented team."

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
