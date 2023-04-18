Bungie claims "irrefutable evidence" trusted Destiny community member leaked secrets

Bungie has tried to draw a line under the recent controversy surrounding a Destiny 2 community member accused of leaking upcoming game details.

In a fresh statement shared via Twitter, the studio stated it had "irrefutable evidence" including "video recordings, verified messages and images" regarding an individual who has leaked privileged information shared over the course of "multiple years".

The issue first came to light last week, when Bungie said it had suffered a "breach of trust" after identifying a leaker amongst the small group of community members it sometimes invited to its studio to provide feedback on the game and share upcoming plans.

It was at this time that popular Twitch streamer Ekuegan was abruptly banned, leading to dismay amongst fellow Destiny streamers and fans.

For his part, Ekuegan stated he "did not leak anything" in a string of messages posted to Twitter. "People are quick to attack, please go back to your miserable lives."

Yesterday, Ekuegan issued further tweets - seemingly prompting Bungie's latest response.

"All I know is, that company made a huge mistake and I will clear my name," Ekuegan wrote, sharing a screenshot of the nearly 20,000 hours he has spent streaming Destiny 2 before his ban took effect.

"People ask why did I quit? I am banned during Grand Master Season, I am forced to quit and I have to let my audience know. People put two and two together from their statement. You basically wanted me to be witch hunted because you think I am guilty."

Said Bungie today: "We are very disappointed to have learned this information and wish that things had gone differently with this person. We do not take these actions lightly, and we are confident in our decision.

"This is our final communication on the matter."