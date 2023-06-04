If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard says its "still looking into" that Diablo 4 PS5 licensing error

Diabno.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blizzard is still investigating a problem that's preventing players from logging into Diablo 4 on PS5 because of a "valid license" error.

It follows overnight woes with server authentication issues that froze the game after the character selection screen, locking players out for several hours regardless of the platform they were playing on.

Watch on YouTube
SPOILER-FREE Diablo 4 Review - One Main Issue... DIABLO 4 PC GAMEPLAY REVIEW SINGLEPLAYER.

"We're still looking into reports of folks getting this error," the Blizzard customer service team is currently telling players on social media. "The Diablo community manager asked players to submit a ticket with their PSN IDs."

Initially, Blizzard community manager PezRadar reported that "the team and our partners have been able to address the issue regarding the licensing errors that players are seeing" and it seemed that sharing your PS5 library with other people in your household was to blame.

However, even from a cursory glance on Diablo 4's reddit and social media pages, it's clear the problem persists for some.

The problem has been rife since Diablo 4's launch, when it first became apparent that there was a licensing issue on PlayStation. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there's no estimated time or window as to when the issue may be resolved.

You might've spotted some Diablo 4 reviews going live right about now, but unfortunately there won't be one from Eurogamer - not just yet, anyway.

As Chris explained earlier this week, "we've been playing the game a fair bit, but right now we're just not ready to publish a full review that meets our standards for thoroughness".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch