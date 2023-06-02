If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard acknowledges Diablo 4 PSN issue preventing access

Fans spend extra money for workaround.

Ed Nightingale
Diablo 4 is suffering launch issues on PlayStation, due to an invalid licence error.

Numerous PlayStation users have reported the issue, in which they're unable to access the game and instead are met with the error message: "Unable to find a valid licence for Diablo 4".

Blizzard acknowledged the issue overnight via its official forum, writing: "We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid Licence errors. The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information."

Eurogamer has contacted Blizzard for further details, though understands this may be an issue specific to PlayStation users in North America.

Diablo 4 Review - One Main Issue..

In the meantime, there is a workaround - though it involves purchasing or downloading another game. Indeed, some players have said they are spending extra money to gain access.

Essentially, making a purchase triggers your console into 'remembering' a valid licence, allowing you to boot Diablo 4.

Players on Blizzard's forum have tested this method both by buying another game on PSN, and by simply downloading a random free game, with both methods seeing success.

This workaround suggests the error may be a PlayStation issue rather than a Blizzard one, but it's still disappointing for fans eager to enter the world of Diablo 4.

Blizzard's forum is awash with players demanding a refund, especially after paying extra for early access.

"What kind of compensation are you going to offer us Playstation customers for losing out and falling behind PC players who have almost an hour head start on us?" asked one fan.

Another stated: "They are holding PS players hostage!! Refund us!"

Diablo 4 has multiple release dates and times depending on the version purchased, beginning today. You'll have to wait a little longer for our review, though.

Ed Nightingale

