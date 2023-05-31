Diablo 4 release dates and times, early access and preload details

The Diablo 4 release date and time isn't the same for everyone due to some having early access to the game.

Even if you don't have early access, you can preload Diablo 4 right now, so we've went over how to preload on consoles and PC below.

To help you prepare for Lilith's arrival, we've also got details on the exact Diablo 4 early access release time, the Diablo 4 release date and time for everybody, and how to get early access.

Diablo 4 early access release time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Diablo 4 early access release date and time is:

UK : Friday, 2nd June at 12am (BST)

: Friday, 2nd June at 12am (BST) Europe : Friday, 2nd June at 1am (CEST)

: Friday, 2nd June at 1am (CEST) East Coast US : Thursday, 1st June at 7pm (EDT)

: Thursday, 1st June at 7pm (EDT) West Coast US: Thursday, 1st June at 4pm (PDT)

You can see the exact early access release times and dates for more time zones in the picture below.

Those in the UK and Europe will have to stay up late on Thursday night and wait for the clock to tick over into Friday if you want to play Diablo 4 as soon as it releases into early access. Based on previous Diablo and Blizzard launches, we recommend getting a good night's sleep to prepare for your next trip to Sanctuary instead of loading straight into it, as the servers might place you in long queues at launch, or boot you from the game at random.

However, there have been several server stress tests on the lead up to Diablo 4 to prepare for its release and Blizzard has said its "Really confident" Diablo 4 will enjoy a smooth launch because of these, so fingers crossed this turns out to be true.

Diablo 4 release time for everybody in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The official Diablo 4 release date and time for everybody is:

UK : Tuesday, 6th June at 12am (BST)

: Tuesday, 6th June at 12am (BST) Europe : Tuesday, 6th June at 1am (CEST)

: Tuesday, 6th June at 1am (CEST) East Coast US : Monday, 5th June at 7pm (EDT)

: Monday, 5th June at 7pm (EDT) West Coast US: Monday, 5th June at 4pm (PDT)

You can see the exact official release dates and times for more time zones in the picture below.

Just like the early access release, those in the UK and Europe will have to stay up late on Monday night and wait for the clock to tick over into Tuesday if you want to play Diablo 4 as soon as it releases.

Even with promises that Blizzard is "Really confident" Diablo 4 will enjoy a smooth launch, the official release is when servers will be tested the most, due to the huge influx of players. So be prepared for possible queues and random instances of getting kicked from the game.

How to get early access to Diablo 4

If you want to play Diablo 4 early, you have to preorder the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition before its official launch date. This also gets you in-game content like the Battle Pass, armor, and a mount. For more details on what's included in each version, you can check out the picture below, or visit the official page on version differences and click 'pre-purchase'.

This means even if you haven't preordered the Deluxe or Ultimate versions of the game yet, you can still do so after the early access period starts and play before the official release date if you don't want to wait any longer.

Unlike the beta, there are no codes available to get early access to Diablo 4.

How to preload Diablo 4 on Playstation and Xbox

You can preload Diablo 4 on consoles right now by going to the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store, searching 'Diablo 4', then selecting the 'Download' button if you have it preordered.

As of writing, you need at least 73GB free on PS5 and 75GB on Xbox Series X to preload Diablo 4, but this might fluctuate slightly, as the Xbox file size has already been increased by a few hundred MBs.

How to preload Diablo 4 on PC

You can preload Diablo 4 on PC right now by:

Downloading the Battle.net launcher and signing in to the Battle.net account you want to use for Diablo 4.

If it's not on the homepage, search for 'Diablo IV' through the 'All Games' section in 'Games' and click on it.

Click the dropdown menu under 'Game Version' and select the option you have preordered.

Select the blue install button.

You need at least 90GB of free storage space on PC to preload Diablo 4.

Hope you have a hell of a great time when Diablo 4 launches!