BioShock: The Collection is this week's free mystery game on Epic Games Store

BioShock: The Collection is this week's free mystery game on the Epic Games Store.

The game will be available for a week from now, with more free games to follow every Thursday.

Last week, Gearbox's looter-shooter Borderlands 3 was the mystery free game.

The giveaway comes as part of the Epic Mega Sale, which has discounts up to 75 percent on over 1600 games and add-ons.

BioShock: The Collection is a neat package containing remastered versions of Bioshock and Bioshock 2 as well as BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, which contains all the title's DLC.

When the collection orginally released in 2016, Digital Foundry released its signature extensive analysis of all the technical improvements.

On PC, the original two games were treated to revamped lighting, new models, and higher resolution textures, along with a ground-up approach to improving in-game models.