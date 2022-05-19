Borderlands 3 available free in Epic Store Mega Sale

Borderlands 3 available free in Epic Store Mega SaleOver 1600 games discounted.
Borderlands 3 will be available free for the next week on the Epic Store.
As part of The Vault, the looter shooter is available from today until 26th May. More free games will follow afterwards every Thursday.
The news comes as part of the Epic Mega Sale, which has discounts up to 75 percent on over 1600 games and add-ons.
That includes some top tier games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (20 percent off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34 percent off), Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (29 percent off), Sifu (20 percent off), and Far Cry 6 (50 percent off).
Further, every Epic Games account will receive a 25 percent Epic Coupon to be used on a purchase of $14.99 or more.
The sale begins today and will last four weeks, until 16th June.
Borderlands 3 is "bigger, better and even more polarising than ever before" we said in our review.
It's baaaaack! The Epic MEGA Sale 2022 is just about to kick off, and you already know what's coming in 🔥:— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 19, 2022
✅ Weekly MEGA Deals
✅ Limitless MEGA Coupons
✅ MEGA exciting free games each week
The Vault is almost open. Are you ready for it? https://t.co/zlsor2nsdS pic.twitter.com/GaRcoWt8c8
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.