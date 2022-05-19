If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Borderlands 3 available free in Epic Store Mega Sale

Over 1600 games discounted.
Borderlands 3 will be available free for the next week on the Epic Store.

As part of The Vault, the looter shooter is available from today until 26th May. More free games will follow afterwards every Thursday.

The news comes as part of the Epic Mega Sale, which has discounts up to 75 percent on over 1600 games and add-ons.

That includes some top tier games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (20 percent off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34 percent off), Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (29 percent off), Sifu (20 percent off), and Far Cry 6 (50 percent off).

Further, every Epic Games account will receive a 25 percent Epic Coupon to be used on a purchase of $14.99 or more.

The sale begins today and will last four weeks, until 16th June.

Borderlands 3 is "bigger, better and even more polarising than ever before" we said in our review.

