You'll be able to watch The Borderlands film at home very soon, it seems

The Borderlands film adaptation will seemingly be available to watch digitally from the comfort of your home very soon.

While nothing has been officially announced by Lionsgate itself, multiple sources such The Hollywood Handle, DVD Release Dates, ScreenTime and When to Stream all have the Cate Blanchett-fronted film listed as being made available digitally from as soon as 30th August.

That's less than a month after its cinematic release, with the film only debuting on 9th August.

The Borderlands film follows bounty hunter Lilith, played by Blanchett, as she returns to her home of Pandora to find the missing daughter of a chap named Atlas. Atlas (played by Edgar Ramírez) is the owner of a mega corp known as Atlus.

Along the way, Lilith will meet a "ragtag team of misfits" including mercenary Roland (played by Kevin Hart), pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina and her protector Krieg (played by Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu respectively), scientist Tannis (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and robot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black).

"Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands - but they'll be fighting for something more: each other," reads the official line.

The film failed to ignite enthusiasm from critics, with one branding it a "huge misfire". The adaptation then generated just $4m on its opening day, a disappointing result that looks set to result in the film becoming a commercial flop.

Our Lottie has seen Borderlands already, and while she said it is dull and full of plot holes, she still felt there are a few saving graces for fans of the games. She told me Pandora and all the creatures that live there are "spot on" in the film. Meanwhile, the film team has also included a lot of games' music.

Will you be giving it a watch?