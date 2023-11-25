Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box has been rated for Switch in Germany

A Switch rating for Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box has popped up in Germany.

Right now, the collection is only available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and has not yet been confirmed for Switch, which only received a Borderlands 3 port back in October, four years after the threequel was released on other platforms.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

Interestingly, it was submitted for classification quite some time ago – the website says Pandora's Box was given its 14+ rating back in August – but it's only now come to the attention of the eagle-eyed folks on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit and has yet to be added to the Nintendo eShop.

If the bundle is the same as the version available on other platforms, Pandora's Box packages up every game in the series so far, excluding the Tina Tina's Wonderlands spin-off, which means you'll get Borderlands 1, 2, The Pre-Sequel, 3, Tales from the Borderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands - and then crams in every bit of accompanying DLC on top, too.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given it packages a significant amount of Borderlands, the bundle comes with a correspondingly sizeable price tag, too, although how that will translate to the eShop, we don't yet know.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box for Nintendo Switch has been rated by Germany's software rating organization USK.#Borderlands #BorderlandsSwitch pic.twitter.com/EN2cYo47vU — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) November 24, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Last week, a similarly unannounced Felix the Cat collection popped up on the ESRB website, too.

The collection – in which players "traverse 2D pixellated environments using gadgets and vehicles to defeat small cartoony creatures" – looks to be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Sadly, there's no mention of an Xbox-flavoured release just yet.

We also recently learned that two as yet unannounced Borderlands games have appeared on the LinkedIn profile of a former Gearbox employee.

A former studio technical director who had previously worked at Lost Boys Interactive on a three-month contract has included references to Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland 2 on their professional profile, even though neither game has been formally confirmed.