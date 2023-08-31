Borderlands six-game collection coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with discounts for existing owners

Gearbox's Borderlands series is readying for a busy few months; a six-game digital-only Borderlands bundle is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC tomorrow, 1st September, and Borderlands 3 will be making its Switch debut on 6th October.

Starting with the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, as the bundle is officially known, it packages up every game in the series so far, excluding last year's Tina Tina's Wonderlands spin-off - so, Borderlands 1, 2, The Pre-Sequel, 3, Tales from the Borderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands - and then crams in every bit of accompanying DLC.

It's a significant amount of Borderlands, then, and the bundle comes with a correspondingly sizeable price tag, weighing in at $149.99 USD (or your local equivalent). The happier news, though, is that publisher 2K is offering a range of discounts, starting with a far more affordable $59.99 limited-time launch price. Additionally, 2K has announced a number of upgrade paths for existing Borderlands players, making the cost of entry more manageable still.

Last year's New Tales from the Borderlands wasn't particularly well-recieved.

Xbox owners who already own a digital copy of any of the games in the Pandora's Box collection will, for instance, have the option to upgrade to the full bundle for $30 on the Microsoft Store. Playstation owners, meanwhile, get a similar $30 upgrade offer if they already own a physical or digital copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (PS4), Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4), or Borderlands 3 (PS4 or PS5).

As for Steam players, they'll need to pay full price (or limited-time discount price) for the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, minus the cost of any included games they already own.

Over on Switch, there's no Pandora's Box bundle, but Borderlands 3 will finally be making its debut (some four years after arriving on other platforms) in the guise of an Ultimate Edition, which includes the 2019 base game and all previously release DLC for $59.99 USD. And to recap, that comes to Switch on 6th October, while the Pandora's Box collection arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC tomorrow, 1st September.