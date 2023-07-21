Borderlands movie adaptation gets August 2024 release date

For those among you who, like me, are quite partial to a video game movie adaptation, I have good news.

Borderlands, the upcoming movie based on Gearbox's games of the same name, will release on 9th August 2024.

Borderlands 3 - Official Developer Trailer.

This Borderlands adaptation has a bit of a rocky history.

A film was first announced back in 2015. Then, five years later, Gearbox announced Hostel director Eli Roth would be directing the adaptation, with a script by Craig Mazin, who is perhaps best known now for his work on The Last of Us and Chernobyl.

At this time, a "fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game" was promised.

Things then progressed quickly after Roth and Mazin's involvement was confirmed. Soon after, a succession of major acting talent - including the likes of Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black - all signed up to join the star-studded cast prior to the start of shooting in 2021.

👇 pic.twitter.com/L4bGdFlvXR — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) July 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unfortunately, since all of the principal photography wrapped up in June of that year, the Borderlands movie seems to have hit a few rough patches.

Several writers have since been brought onboard to fiddle with the script in some fashion, and Deadpool film director Tim Miller was confirmed to have taken over from Roth - who had moved on to other projects - when reshoots began earlier this year.

Meanwhile, this month it was reported that Mazin had tried to distance himself from the Borderlands adaptation by using a pseudonym in place of his actual name.

Mazin has since disputed this report, stating it is "false".

"I am not a credited writer on the film, so I cannot claim any kind of authorship of 'Borderlands,' much less 'co-writing,'" Mazin said. "I did see the report about the pseudonym, which is false. I did not use a pseudonym. If the name in question is indeed a pseudonym, all I can say is... it's not mine."