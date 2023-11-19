A Felix the Cat collection has popped up on the ESRB website.

As spotted by the Nintendo Switch subreddit, the collection – in which players "traverse 2D pixellated environments using gadgets and vehicles to defeat small cartoony creatures" – looks to be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Sadly, there's no mention of an Xbox-flavoured release just yet.

Felix the Cat (NES) Playthrough.

"This is a collection of action platformers in which players help Felix save his girlfriend from an evil professor," the ESRB says, having awarded the game an "E for everyone" rating, citing mild fantasy violence and "no interactive elements".

"Players traverse 2D pixelated environments while using gadgets and vehicles (e.g., punching glove, tank, submarine) to defeat small cartoony creatures. Enemies typically fall from the screen when hit; some boss encounters depict whimsical pistol attacks, cartoony bombs, and mild explosions."

Whilst it's not entirely clear what games are included that make it a "collection" – or if it'll be available as a physical title or restricted to digital-only – the original Felix The Cat game was released on the NES way back in 1992. Developed by Hudson Soft, it was also ported to the Game Boy the following year.

Whilst Konami was not involved in the development or publication of the game the first time around, ESRB cites Konami Digital Entertainment as the publisher for this collection. As yet, we don't have any further information about the game itself, let alone a release date or approximate window. We'll let you know if and when that changes, though.

"I loved the NES game when I was a kid," said one Redditor, perhaps explaining why Konami seems keen to capitalise on the nostalgia. "It was probably my favourite platformer after [Super Mario Bros. 3]."

"One of the best NES platformers!" insists another.

While we're on the topic of Konami; last week, I took a look at the first Silent Hill project (it's not strictly a game) we've seen for 11 years, Silent Hill Ascension.

"Ascension's wobbly infrastructure and uneven progression system make it hard to enjoy and painfully difficult to recommend to anyone other than the most ardent Silent Hill fan, and even they're a vanishing breed right now," I wrote at the time.