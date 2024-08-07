Skip to main content

Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes August 2024

How to redeem codes and get free Golden Keys.

A Borderlands 3 character with some Gold Keys, which players can claim for free by redeeming Shift Codes.
Image credit: Eurogamer/2K
Matthew Reynolds avatar
Guide by Matthew Reynolds Contributor
Additional contributions by Dion Dassanayake
Borderlands 3 Shift Codes see the return of the fan-favourite giveaways from other Borderlands games.

These codes typically offer players free Golden Keys, which can be used to unlock chests and get free loot. Codes are released regularly by Gearbox, and they can also be used in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

If you're looking to get free items in Gearbox's looter shooter, here are the latest Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and how you can redeem them.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list

Here are all the working Shift Codes for Borderlands 3, as of August 6th 2024:

Shift Codes (limited-time)

  • 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H: Free Golden Keys
  • 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Free Golden Keys
  • 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Free Golden Keys
  • HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Free Golden Keys
  • HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR: Free Golden Keys
  • ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Free Golden Keys
  • ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB: Free Golden Keys
  • ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Free Golden Keys
  • CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3: Free Cosmetics
  • CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963: Free Cosmetics
  • CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB: Free Cosmetics
  • CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH: Free Cosmetics
  • K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX: Free Cosmetics
  • KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ: Free Cosmetics
  • KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC: Free Cosmetics
  • KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW: Free Diamond Keys
  • KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ: Free Cosmetics
  • KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6: Free Cosmetics
  • KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS: Free Cosmetics
  • WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK: Free Cosmetics
  • WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Free Cosmetics

Shift Codes (permanent)

  • 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z: Free Golden Keys
  • HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR: Free Golden Keys
  • Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6: Free Golden Keys
  • ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H: Free Golden Keys
  • ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36: Free Golden Keys
  • ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5: Free Golden Keys

What are Shift Codes?

Shift Codes return in Borderlands 3 after appearing in previous games in the series, allowing players to earn free rewards, such as Golden Keys, used to open unique chests for rare loot.

Official Borderlands artwork showing a bunch of Golden Keys, which are used to open chests containing loot.
Shift Codes are a great source of easy Golden Keys. | Image credit: 2K

Codes are usually shared by Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford on Twitter. In the past, they have also been shared via email newsletters as well. The good news is Shift Codes are not a one code per person deal, meaning there is a list of codes available anyone can use to earn rewards.

How to redeem Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

Once you have a Shift Code you want to enter in Borderlands 3, you can redeem it in a few different ways.

  • You can redeem a Shift Code online through the dedicated Shift rewards website. Remember if you're using the dedicated Shift website, after creating an account, you then need to link your console of choice so when redeeming the Shift Code, you can select the platform so it'll appear in the game.
    • The dedicated website used to redeem Shift Codes for Borderlands 3. Codes can also be used to claim free goodies in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
  • You can also redeem a Shift Code in-game from the main menu, by going to the Shift Code section and then entering a Shift Code. Though it's a little more work, if you're running into issues redeeming Shift Codes online then this can do the trick.

That's it for our list of Borderlands 3 Shift Codes. If you're looking for more Borderlands content, find out why the Borderlands movie is the start of a new cinematic universe, and why people who love Borderlands will be very excited about Gearbox's next game. While you're here, you can also check out our Borderlands 3 review.

