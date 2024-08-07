Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes August 2024
How to redeem codes and get free Golden Keys.
Borderlands 3 Shift Codes see the return of the fan-favourite giveaways from other Borderlands games.
These codes typically offer players free Golden Keys, which can be used to unlock chests and get free loot. Codes are released regularly by Gearbox, and they can also be used in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
If you're looking to get free items in Gearbox's looter shooter, here are the latest Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and how you can redeem them.
On this page:
Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list
Here are all the working Shift Codes for Borderlands 3, as of August 6th 2024:
Shift Codes (limited-time)
- 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H: Free Golden Keys
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Free Golden Keys
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Free Golden Keys
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Free Golden Keys
- HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR: Free Golden Keys
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Free Golden Keys
- ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB: Free Golden Keys
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Free Golden Keys
- CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3: Free Cosmetics
- CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963: Free Cosmetics
- CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB: Free Cosmetics
- CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH: Free Cosmetics
- K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX: Free Cosmetics
- KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ: Free Cosmetics
- KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC: Free Cosmetics
- KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW: Free Diamond Keys
- KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ: Free Cosmetics
- KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6: Free Cosmetics
- KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS: Free Cosmetics
- WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK: Free Cosmetics
- WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Free Cosmetics
Shift Codes (permanent)
- 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z: Free Golden Keys
- HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR: Free Golden Keys
- Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6: Free Golden Keys
- ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H: Free Golden Keys
- ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36: Free Golden Keys
- ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5: Free Golden Keys
What are Shift Codes?
Shift Codes return in Borderlands 3 after appearing in previous games in the series, allowing players to earn free rewards, such as Golden Keys, used to open unique chests for rare loot.
Codes are usually shared by Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford on Twitter. In the past, they have also been shared via email newsletters as well. The good news is Shift Codes are not a one code per person deal, meaning there is a list of codes available anyone can use to earn rewards.
How to redeem Borderlands 3 Shift Codes
Once you have a Shift Code you want to enter in Borderlands 3, you can redeem it in a few different ways.
- You can redeem a Shift Code online through the dedicated Shift rewards website. Remember if you're using the dedicated Shift website, after creating an account, you then need to link your console of choice so when redeeming the Shift Code, you can select the platform so it'll appear in the game.
- You can also redeem a Shift Code in-game from the main menu, by going to the Shift Code section and then entering a Shift Code. Though it's a little more work, if you're running into issues redeeming Shift Codes online then this can do the trick.
That's it for our list of Borderlands 3 Shift Codes. If you're looking for more Borderlands content, find out why the Borderlands movie is the start of a new cinematic universe, and why people who love Borderlands will be very excited about Gearbox's next game. While you're here, you can also check out our Borderlands 3 review.