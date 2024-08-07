Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes August 2024

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes see the return of the fan-favourite giveaways from other Borderlands games.

These codes typically offer players free Golden Keys, which can be used to unlock chests and get free loot. Codes are released regularly by Gearbox, and they can also be used in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

If you're looking to get free items in Gearbox's looter shooter, here are the latest Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and how you can redeem them.

On this page:

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list Here are all the working Shift Codes for Borderlands 3, as of August 6th 2024: Shift Codes (limited-time) 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW : Free Diamond Keys

: Free Diamond Keys KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Free Cosmetics Shift Codes (permanent) 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5: Free Golden Keys

What are Shift Codes? Shift Codes return in Borderlands 3 after appearing in previous games in the series, allowing players to earn free rewards, such as Golden Keys, used to open unique chests for rare loot. Shift Codes are a great source of easy Golden Keys. | Image credit: 2K Codes are usually shared by Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford on Twitter. In the past, they have also been shared via email newsletters as well. The good news is Shift Codes are not a one code per person deal, meaning there is a list of codes available anyone can use to earn rewards.